Which? reveals latest Best Buy car seats

Car-seat rules are confusing, but buying the best baby car seat, or a car seat for your growing child, doesn’t need to be, thanks to our unique testing. Which? combines tough crash tests with ease-of-use assessments to reveal the latest Best Buy car seats.

We’ve just tested 25 of the latest car seats from top brands, including Britax Römer, Cybex, Graco, Hauck, Joie and Kiddy. These range from baby car seats through to an extended rear-facing car seat that can be used until your child reaches the age of seven.

Best Buy car seats

Three of those car seats sailed through our tough crash tests, providing a four-star or five-star overall level of protection, and have been named Which? Best Buys. Discover those we’ve named the best baby and child car seats.

In our latest tests, we’ve seen a range of innovative features on car seats, including:

Swivelling car seats which spin around to help make getting your child in easier, or swapping from rearward to forward-facing much simpler.

Multigroup seats that are designed to last from birth all the way up to when your child no longer needs to use a seat.

A Flex car seat base that answers the issue of angled rear vehicle seats.

A seat that boasts airbag technology.

Which? crash tests

Our unique child car seat reviews are the result of crash testing that Which? carries out with its European car-seat partners.

We crash test child car seats in two specially designed crash scenarios. Each seat reviewed is crash tested in a frontal-impact crash scenario and a side-impact crash scenario, as these most accurately reflect the crashes you could have in your car.

Car seats approved to the older car-seat rules (R44.04) don’t go through a side-impact crash test before they go on sale. This is one of the reasons why we see differences between our testing and seats already for sale on the UK market.

We combine the results of our crash tests with expert assessments of comfort, ease of use and ease of installation. It’s not about how quick car seats are to install, it’s about how much of a risk there is of getting it wrong and potentially affecting the protection it will provide in a crash. Making sure your car seat is fitted correctly will help it give the best protection.

Best Buy car seats perform the best in our crash tests, and are easy to use and have a low risk of installing them incorrectly. We report on the worst-case scenario for each seat we review, so the ones that come out as Best Buys really are good.

Child car seat reviews

Get detailed reviews and expert verdicts on each of the baby and child car seats we’ve just tested, via the links below:

Prices correct as of 12 June 2017.