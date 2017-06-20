Which? reveals the best new cordless strimmers

Which? has reviewed ten new strimmers, including eight cordless models from top brands including Bosch, Black & Decker, Gtech and Stihl. Some were excellent and won us over with their mix of power and precision, while others left us underwhelmed.

Cordless strimmers have some fundamental advantages over corded electric and petrol models. There’s no danger of cutting through an electrical cord and you won’t have to drag the cord behind you or find an extension cord to get to the end of the garden. Compared to petrol models they are a breeze to start, lighter, less noisy and vibrate less.

Find out which we thought were the best of the bunch by looking at our strimmer Best Buys.

Value for money cordless strimmers

You will have to pay a bit more for a cordless strimmer. Our cheapest general-purpose cordless strimmer for use around the garden is £77, compared to around £50 for our cheapest Best Buy corded electric strimmer. The most expensive heavy-duty cordless strimmer, designed to make short work of long grass and weeds, costs £345 compared to around £150 for a similar petrol model. To find out how much you should spend on a strimmer that’s right for you, read our guide to buying the best strimmer.

The real expense comes in buying a new battery. All the cordless strimmers we tested lasted just 15 minutes before the battery ran down in our demanding tests. So you might find you need a second battery to finish all your strimming jobs in one go, as some of the batteries take over four hours to recharge. The most expensive battery from the models were tested is £110, while even cheap models have batteries that cost in excess of £40.

Be careful when looking for a bargain as some cordless garden tools are sold without a battery and charger. If you already own a DIY or garden tool from your chosen strimmer brand, you may be able to use the battery and charger that came with that tool. Otherwise, you will have to add the cost of both the battery and the charger, making that ‘bargain’ a lot more expensive. Find out more in our guide to cordless strimmers.

Cordless strimmers tested

We tested these strimmers:

We also tested these corded electric models: