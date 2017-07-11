Amazon Prime Day 2017: the best deals we’ve found

Amazon’s 30 hours of deals have begun. The online giant is offering discounts on everything from blenders to TVs exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

The sale started at 6pm last night and, as well as the items currently on offer, Amazon has revealed others that will be getting a price reduction over the coming hours. There are many pages of deals and we’ve sifted through them to find the tech and home items that are worth a mention. We’ll be updating entries as deals go live and adding new ones during the day.

You need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the sale. If you want to know more about securing the products you want, read our top tips for getting a bargain on Amazon Prime Day.

Best Buy printers – price drop or no, these are the printers worth buying

The best offers we’ve seen on amazon.co.uk

We’ll be updating this page with new deals throughout the sale, so be sure to bookmark us and check back often to find the best deals.

Black & Decker Dustbuster

This handheld vacuum cleaner from Black & Decker is compact and should be perfect for spills and pet hair. It’s got a rechargeable battery, too, so you won’t be tethered by a cord when you’re trying to reach awkward spaces.

This handheld vacuum costs £47.38 in the Amazon sale.

Head to our Black & Decker Dustbuster review to see if the battery life and suction are good enough to give it a Best Buy score.

Fitbit Flex 2 Fitness Wristband

More basic than the Forerunner 235, this fitness tracker is slim and discreet on your wrist and it’s waterproof, so you won’t need to take it off to go swimming or take a shower.

This waterproof fitness tracker is £37.79, reduced from £79.99.

Is this tracker all style and no substance? Find out in our Fitbit Flex 2 review.

Garmin Forerunner 235 fitness watch

Garmin has packed a lot of features into this small watch. The built-in GPS means you’re less likely to get lost on long runs and it can track your heartbeat. It connects to your phone too which gives it some smartwatch features, such as notifications.

Amazon has knocked £100 off the price so you get it for £179.99.

Is this watch good at tracking your exercise? Find out in our Garmin Forerunner 235 review.

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 laptop

This high-end laptop from Dell is built for speed and graphical performance with a dedicated GTX 1050 graphics card and a solid state drive, which will load files and programs quicker than a conventional hard drive.

There’s a hefty £200 discount on this laptop today. It could be yours for £699.

Find out if this laptop is really as quick as the specs suggest by reading our Dell Inspiron 15 7000 review.

Audio-Technica AT-LP60USB record player

Record players are all the rage… again, and this model from Audio-Technica is £50 off. It comes with speakers, too, though we can’t vouch for their quality. As well as playing your records you can burn them onto your PC via a USB cable.

The AT-LP60 is available now for £95 with two speakers.

Does this turntable breathe new life into you favourite records? Read our Audio-Technica AT-LP60USB review to find out.

Amazon Echo and Echo Dot smart hub

Some of the best deals we’ve found are on Amazon’s own products. You can save a massive £70 on the Amazon Echo and £15 on the Echo Dot. Both of these voice-controlled hub work the same way, but the larger Echo has a bigger speaker. You can issue commands to control your smart tech or get information from the internet.

The Echo is on sale for £79.99 and the Echo Dot for £34.99.

To see if either of these smart hubs are worth your cash read our review of the Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Dot.

Nest Learning Thermostat

If the low price of the Echo was too much to resist and you want some tech to control with it, then a thermostat is a good place to start. The Nest Learning Thermostat lets you control the temperature from an app on your phone and it gradually remembers your routines, so the heating will be set to your ideal temperature when you wake up or get home from work. Plus, it turns off when no one is in, potentially saving you money.

It’s £134.99 on amazon.co.uk, which is almost £100 off the usual price.

Is Nest’s thermostat really all that smart? Find out in our Nest Thermostat review.

Canon Pixma MG2550S printer

Canon’s all-in-one printer isn’t laden with features. There’s no wi-fi and it doesn’t print double-sided by default, but if the print quality is good and it’s efficient with ink then a lack of wi-fi will be easier to stomach.

This printer is on sale now for £23.99, reduced from £44.99.

Find out if this printer is one to look out for when the sale starts by reading our Canon Pixma MG22550S review.

Canon Pixma TS8050 printer

This inkjet printer can scan and photocopy as well as print, with six individual tanks supplying the ink for colour, and black and white, printing. As well as black, white, magenta, cyan and yellow, the TS8050 has a grey pigment, which creates deeper shadows and more detail.

This is on sale now for £149.99.

Does all that ink mean frequent refills and does the addition of grey add depth to your prints? Find out in Canon Pixma TS8050 review.

Polti Vaporella 505 steam generator iron

This retro iron looks like it came straight from the 1960s, but quirky looks won’t save it if it can’t get the creases out of clothes. The bulky base is a pressurised water tank, which gives you consistent steam once it has heated up.

The price of this iron has dropped to £64.90 in the Prime Day sale.

Check out our Polti Vaporella 505 iron review before you buy to see if it’s all style and no substance.

Braun TexStyle TS525A steam iron

According to Braun, this mid-priced iron has its best gliding sole plate ever, so it should be smooth and easy to use. It can also deliver an extra burst of steam for those deep creases. If you live in a hard water area you’ll be happy to see an anti-calc valve on the iron too.

You can save £19 on this iron today. The price has dropped from £54.99 to £35.99.

If the TexStyle slides like a hot knife through butter then it’ll be easy to recommend, especially at a discounted price. Here’s our full verdict of the Braun TexStyle TS525A review.

Netgear Arlo Smart Home wireless security camera set

There’s a set of four Arlo wireless security cameras on offer, which will give you enough cameras to have one on the exterior of your house as well as in a few rooms indoors. The cameras are HD, so the footage captured should be pin sharp and the 1GB of free cloud storage will be enough to store around a week’s worth of recordings.

One camera will set you back £79.99 (usually £119.99) and if you want to go for the full set it’s £359.99.

Is it worth owning one Arlo camera, let alone four? Head to our Netgear Arlo wireless security camera review for our full verdict and score.

Samsung MU6400 TV

At 49 inches, this isn’t the biggest set Samsung does, but it’s still packed with the latest tech. The panel is 4K and HDR, which means it’s ready for the highest-picture-quality Blu-rays and TV shows. Still, UHD content is thin on the ground, so the TV will need to display good-looking images at Full-HD and SD quality.

There’s over £100 off this TV – you can buy it today for £533.40.

Take a look at your Samsung MU6400 review to see if it’s a TV we recommend.

Panasonic TX-32CS510B TV

The TV market isn’t exactly flooded with 32-inch models. Most manufacturers like to focus on bigger sets, so Panasonic’s TV has a chance to shine where there isn’t too much competition. It’s not 4K, but we’ve tested Full-HD sets that have scored higher than their 4K counterparts, so we were optimistic about what this TV could do.

There’s a whopping £180 off the price of this TV. It’s still available for £219.

Head to our Panasonic TX-32CS510B review to see if our optimism was rewarded and if this TV is worth picking up in the sale.

Vitamix S30 blender

The S30 is Vitamix’s response to the popular Nutribullet blender, but it’s four times the price so it had better be excellent at blending. For that sort of money we’d expect a blender that makes short work of even the toughest ingredients and is a doddle to clean.

The S30 is 20% today – you can pick one up for £233.22.

Does it deliver? Be sure to read our Vitamix S30 review to see if it’s worth the money.

Polti SV440 steam cleaner

We’ve already looked at Polti’s iron, but it seems it wasn’t done with steam yet. This steam cleaner is designed to hygienically clean your floors and the detachable head means you can use the handheld section on your surfaces and windows, too.

You can nab this steam cleaner for £73.92.

To see how many rooms your can clean before the steam runs out and if it does a good job on all surfaces read our Polti SV440 review.