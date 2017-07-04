Italian manufacturer Smeg’s iconic retro-styled dishwashers are instantly recognisable – but they don’t come cheap.

The brand launched its first dishwasher range in 1963, but these days its designs feature the latest technology, such as sensors that automatically adjust the washing conditions depending on how dirty the dishes are. We’ve just tested and reviewed four of the latest Smeg dishwashers. Read on to find out whether there is more to these stylish dishwashers than just attractive looks, or go straight to our latest dishwasher reviews.

Smeg dishwashers

When it comes to dishwashers, we test fully and semi-integrated models, as well as freestanding full-size and slimline versions, and you’ll find all of these available from Smeg. Not all of them feature the curved 50s-inspired retro look that Smeg is well-known for, though – you’ll also find industrial-looking stainless steel models, as well as white dishwashers.

Our tests found some that will get your dishes spotless time after time, but we’ve also uncovered a couple that are so bad at cleaning that we’ve tagged them with our Don’t Buy logo. Compare our Smeg dishwasher reviews before you buy, to make sure you know which ones to scratch off your wish list.

Latest Smeg dishwasher reviews

This time around, we tested the Smeg LV612BLE. At around £399, it’s one of the cheapest Smeg dishwashers on the market. But it’s not as generous as some when it comes to features, and it lacks a time-remaining display, so you won’t know how long is left until your dishes are ready. It can hold 12 place settings, so it’s at the smaller end of the range for a full-size model, making it more suitable for households who might struggle to fill a larger machine.

At the opposite end of the spectrum is the Smeg DF614PTX, which costs £659. This holds 14 place settings and has a host of features, including ‘Enersave’ drying, which opens the door slightly after washing, in a bid to help dry your dishes more efficiently. Its auto program uses sensors to work out the optimum washing conditions for each load, which takes the guesswork out of choosing a program.

If you prefer your kitchen appliances to be hidden away, the £549 fully integrated Smeg DI613PNH full-size dishwasher (pictured above) could fit in perfectly, as it has a ‘press and release’ door that doesn’t need a handle. It has 10 programs, including the main auto wash, and also has the Enersave drying option.

But if you want your Smeg to look like a traditional iconic Smeg appliance, then the Smeg DI6FABCR (£799) could be worth splashing out on. This built-in model holds 13 place settings, but unlike most built-in dishwashers it has its own door, which in this case has Smeg’s traditional curved retro look and bears the characteristic Smeg logo. It’s available in red, black or cream.

But check our reviews before you buy, as one of the Smeg dishwashers featured above is also in our list of Don’t Buy dishwashers.

Smeg dishwasher alternatives

If you like the sound of the Enersave drying found on some Smeg dishwashers, the Miele G6060 SCVi (£1,099, pictured below) which we’ve recently reviewed, has Auto-Open drying, which serves the same purpose. Like Enersave, the door pops open just a few centimetres at the end of the cycle to allow fresh air in, to help to save energy when drying. It’s also useful to prevent damp, musty smells developing if you won’t be unloading your dishes straight away.

Latest dishwasher reviews

If you’re not a Smeg or a Miele fan, we’ve also just reviewed the latest dishwashers from brands including Baumatic, Beko, Belling, Candy, Caple and Hotpoint. Click on the links to read full reviews for all the models we’ve tested:

Full-sized freestanding dishwashers

Beko DFN0421W, £199

Belling FDW150, £389

Smeg DF614PTX, £649

Smeg LV612BLE, £369

Full-sized fully integrated dishwashers

Baumatic BDIF631, £249

Candy CDI6061, £249

Hotpoint LTB6M126UK, £319

Slimline fully-integrated dishwashers

Caple DI481, £340

Prices correct as of 29 June 2017.