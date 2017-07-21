The sun is out, you haven’t touched the heating for weeks, but your energy bill could still be mounting faster than you realise if your energy deal is coming to an end this month.

Npower and First Utility customers watch out: deals ending from these suppliers would add more than £350 to your energy bill over the next year if you fail to find a new deal or supplier. Eight fixed tariffs ending this month could cost customers more than £300.

The average bill increase is £266 over a year if your fixed deal ends in July and you take no action. Nineteen energy tariffs come to an end this month.

At the end of a fixed tariff, you’re automatically put onto your energy supplier’s standard tariff if you don’t switch to another deal or supplier. A standard tariff is often an energy firm’s most expensive deal.

Read on to see if your deal is among those ending this month, to find out the cheapest deals you could switch to – plus whether new government rules could cut your energy bills.

Fixed energy deals ending in July 2017

The highest hike you could face if your deal is ending this month is £399 extra on your bill over the next year. That’s if you don’t take action and switch to a new deal or energy supplier.

To help you keep on top of costs, we’ve listed below the eight deals that could see your bill rise by more than £300 over the next year. Check if yours is listed, and make sure you compare energy prices to find the best new deal for you. Other deals ending are listed below.

The list shows the average price difference between the tariff ending and the standard tariff onto which you’ll move automatically, if you do nothing. Scroll down to see the cheapest tariffs you could switch to.

£399 bill increase – Npower Online Price Fix July 2017 Paperless £389 bill increase – First Utility First Fixed July 2017 v10 Paperless £388 bill increase – First Utility First Fixed July 2017 (ONLINE ONLY) Paperless £360 bill increase – EDF Energy Blue+Price Promise July 2017 Paperless £340 bill increase – First Utility First Fixed July 2017 v7 ONLINE ONLY Paperless £326 bill increase – EDF Energy Blue+Price Promise July 2017v2 Paperless £324 bill increase – Scottish Power Online Fixed Price Energy July 2017 Paperless £308 bill increase – First Utility First Fixed July 2017 (Full Service) Paperless

(The prices above are based on an average dual-fuel user, paying by monthly direct debit, with paperless billing, averaged across the UK. Exact prices vary by region, usage and payment method.)

Other gas and electricity deals ending in July

The other 11 energy tariffs that are ending this month, but would increase your annual bill by a smaller amount are:

£200-£300 increase

EDF Energy Blue+Price Protection Jul17 – Paperless. EDF Energy Blue+Price Protection Jul17v2 – Paperless. First Utility First Fixed July 2017 V8 Full Service – Paperless. First Utility First Fixed July 2017 v9 plus 100 Reward ONLINE ONLY – Paperless. First Utility First Fixed July 2017 v11 plus 75 Reward ONLINE ONLY – Paperless. GnERGY Fixed July 2017 – Paperless. Sainsbury’s Energy Fixed Price July 2017 – Paper and Paperless.

£100-£200 increase

Sainsbury’s Energy Price Freeze July 2017 – Paper and Paperless. Sainsbury’s Energy Price Promise July 2017 – Paper and Paperless.

Up to £100 increase

Affect Energy Fixed Saver July 2017 Paperless will add £99 to your energy bills over the next year if you don’t switch. EDF Energy Blue+Price Freeeeze July 2017 Paperless adds £7.

Top five cheapest energy deals now

You can’t be charged an exit fee in the last 49 days of your fixed gas or electricity deal, so you’re free to switch. The cheapest dual-fuel deals available UK-wide at the moment are:

£834 – IRESA Flex4 12month Fixed Direct Debit Paperless £834 – IRESA Flex4 Standard Direct Debit Paperless (variable tariff) £843 – Economy Energy Online Saver £857 – Avro Energy Simple and Value Paperless £861 – Green Network Energy GNE Italian Touch 12 Month Fixed V7 Paperless

Is your energy bill about to get cheaper?

Energy regulator Ofgem promised ‘tougher price controls’ for the networks that distribute gas and electricity to our homes. Ofgem said that ‘clear evidence’ suggests that ‘the cost of investment required for networks [is] significantly lower’ and this will be reflected in its next price controls in 2021.

Citizens Advice said Ofgem had allowed companies to make £7.5bn ‘unjustified profit’ over eight years, at the expense of the consumer. It called on the regulator to return this to consumers by using a rebate to lower energy bills.

(How our prices are calculated: Prices are based on a dual-fuel tariff for an average user (using Ofgem averages of 3,100kWh of electricity and 12,500kWh of gas per year), paying by monthly direct debit, with paperless bills and are averaged across all regions. Exact prices can vary according to region, usage and payment method. Prices are rounded to the nearest whole pound. The prices given above are correct as of 18 July 2017.)