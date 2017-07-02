Five new fitness and activity trackers rated, including two fantastic Best Buys

We’ve just tested five new wearables from Fitbit, Garmin, Nixon and Philips – and found two brilliant Best Buy devices.

Those we tested included fitness trackers, fitness watches and smartwatches, and ranged in price from £120 up to £500. The best were accurate at tracking a range of activities, were comfortable to wear, and had useful companion apps – and we found that price isn’t always a good indicator of quality.

New wearables on test

Fitbit Alta HR – Fitbit has squeezed a heart-rate monitor into the slim, and popular, Fitbit Alta fitness tracker. But does this colourful fitness tracker improve on the original, and what else does it offer? Find out whether the Fitbit Alta HR set our pulses racing by reading the full review.

Garmin Fenix 5 – one of the priciest fitness watches we’ve ever tested. It has a plethora of sensors, and not only tracks all the usual metrics, such as steps, distance, and calories, but has a database of more than 25 different activities that can be monitored – such as indoor running, hiking, mountain biking, swimming in open water, golfing, strength training and even (weirdly) parachute jumping.

We challenged this pricey prospect in our tough testing – read the full Garmin Fenix 5 review to find out how it performed.

Garmin Forerunner 25 – designed with running in mind, the Forerunner 25 weighs less than 40g, making it a featherweight in the fitness watch world. It’s cheap and simple, but does it do a good job? We reveal all in our Garmin Forerunner 25 review.

Nixon Mission – the massive Nixon Mission is a smartwatch aimed at adventurers, particularly skiers and surfers. So what’s on offer under its rugged exterior, and is it any good? Find out if this bulky smartwatch is a surfer’s dream or a total wipeout in the full review.

Philips Health Watch – this is one of the priciest fitness trackers we’ve tested. It has a built-in heart-rate monitor that will track your heart-rate zones as well as your resting heart rate. It tracks your steps, calories burnt and your sleep. But does it do enough to justify the high price? Read the Philips Health Watch review to find out.

How much does a good fitness watch or activity tracker cost?

Activity or fitness trackers start at around £15, or you could pay up to £250 for one. But our testing has shown that there’s little correlation between price and accuracy. Pricier devices do tend to come with more features, although we’ve found one for around £20 that is pretty accurate at tracking your activity and comes with a built-in heart-rate monitor.

Fitness watches or smartwatches tend to be pricier, although not always. In this batch, we tested Garmin’s entry-level Forerunner 25, which is cheaper than both of the fitness trackers on test. Despite it’s low price, it has GPS for location and distance tracking and has a water resistance rating of 5ATM so it can be worn in the pool. We also put the feature-packed Garmin Fenix 5 to the test, which will set you back at least £500. But does it justify the price? Click on the links below to read out full reviews.

