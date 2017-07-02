Most popular credit cards of 2017 revealed

Credit cards from Saga and Barclaycard were among the most viewed deals on Which? Money Compare in the first six months of 2017.

Cards offering cashback, rewards and and fee-free overseas spending make up the top five deals.

The Which? Money Compare credit card tables let you search hundreds of cards from providers large and small to choose a great deal based on the quality of service as well as cost and benefits.

Which? Money Compare table: credit cards – hundreds of deals compared

The five most popular credit cards of the year

For each card, we’ve included a link to the Which? Money Compare credit card tables where you can find more details.

5. Barclaycard Platinum Travel Credit Card – Which? Customer Score 66%

There are no non-sterling transaction fees on your foreign spend and ATM withdrawals abroad until 31 August 2022 with this credit card. But an APR of 18.9% is charged on purchases and 27.9% interest on your ATM withdrawals home and abroad. Click the link to find out more about the Barclaycard Platinum Travel card.

4. Debenhams Mastercard – Which? Customer Score 51%

This card offers rewards for spending. You earn three points for every £1 spent at Debenhams and Debenhams.com, one point for every £2 you spend elsewhere. When you get to 500 points, you receive a £5 reward voucher, with a 500 bonus points in your first statement, as well as discounts on spending. The card has an APR of 24.9%. Click the link to find out more about the Debenhams credit card. 3. American Express Platinum Cashback Everyday Credit Card – Which? Customer Score 72%

This card pays 5% cashback on your spending, to a total of £100 cashback, for the first three months of its card membership scheme. After the first three months, you’ll earn 1% cashback on all purchases if you spend over £5,001, and 0.5% cashback if you spend up to £5,000.

Click on the link to find out more about the Amex Cashback Credit Card.

2. Halifax Clarity Credit Card – Which? Customer Score 68%

This credit card is tailor-made for use overseas, charging no fees for purchases or cash withdrawals while you’re abroad. The card’s APR is 18.9%.

Click on the link to find out more about the Halifax Clarity Credit Card.

1. Saga Over 50s Platinum Credit Card – Which? Customer Score 69%

A former Recommended Provider, Saga’ Platinum card is similar to that offered by Halifax in that it charges no foreign-loading fees for use overseas. The APR is 11.9% and the card offers a 0% deal on purchases and balance transfers for the first nine months, though balance transfers come with a 3% fee.

Click on the link to find out more about the Saga Platinum Credit Card.

Which? Limited is an Introducer Appointed Representative of Which? Financial Services Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 527029). Which? Mortgage Advisers and Which? Money Compare are trading names of Which? Financial Services Limited.