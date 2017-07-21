Netflix hits 100m subscriber milestone

US-based entertainment titan Netflix has recently revealed that it now has more than 100 million subscribers, demonstrating just how much the company has grown in the past decade.

Much of its growth has come from international subscribers, lured by popular shows such as House of Cards, Stranger Things, and Orange is the New Black.

Netflix described the symbolic milestone of exceeding 100m members as ‘a good start’, and we’re looking forward to seeing whether it can continue to expand at the same rate.

The company is now valued at £60 billion, making it more profitable than some more traditional media organisations, including Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox.

But is it the best TV streaming service out there? We have the answer.

TV streaming services explained – discover the best streaming services available.

Netflix vs Now TV vs Amazon Prime Video

We’ve surveyed customers of Netflix, Now TV and Amazon Prime Video, to find out what subscribers really think about the service they pay for. We assess whether these streaming services have popular and up-to-date content, plus we examine their video quality in our lab. This means we can help you find the best streaming service for you.

The best service was rated highly rated for picture quality, sound quality and value for money — whereas the worst service was much less impressive.

Netflix

Netflix is a good bet for anyone who wants a large selection of TV shows and films from one subscription, including plenty of original dramas, comedy and documentaries.

There are three pricing options available, which depend on stream quality – £5.99 for standard-definition quality (one device at a time), £7.49 for high-definition quality (two devices at a time), and £8.99 for 4K Ultra-HD quality (4 devices at a time).

Head to our full Netflix review to find out how its customers rate it, and how it compares with its rivals on coverage.

Now TV

If you want Sky’s exclusive TV content without signing up to satellite TV, the Now TV Entertainment Pass might be a good option.

The Now TV Entertainment Pass costs £6.99 per month with a 14-day free trial. For a saving you can buy a three-month subscription for £13.99, or a six-month subscription for £24.99.

Check out our Now TV Entertainment Pass review to discover whether it’s the perfect package for you.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is mainly offered as part of the Amazon Prime service, which gives you free delivery of many products bought on Amazon.co.uk. It costs either £5.99 per month (video service only), or a one-off £79 annual payment for all Amazon Prime benefits.

But does it offer a good range of TV shows and movies, compared with Netflix and Now TV?

Read our Amazon Prime Video review to find out.

Can I download content on streaming services?

The short answer is yes, on some – but not all. It might be worth bearing this in mind if you want some shows to watch to kill some time on your next train journey, or if you’re travelling abroad for a summer holiday.

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video allow you to download a TV show or film onto your iOS and Android device to watch while you don’t have an internet connection. However, a download feature isn’t currently available from Now TV.