Canon has unveiled two new DSLR cameras – the EOS 6D Mark II and the EOS 200D.

While one of the new cameras is aimed at photography pros, the other could be ideal for newbies looking to up their game. Keep scrolling for more on what to expect from the new arrivals.

EOS 6D Mark II: for professionals

This new DSLR will catch the attention of folk who really know their way around a camera. The EOS 6D Mark II follows in the footsteps of 2015’s Canon EOS 6D, and it has a 26.2-megapixel sensor that Canon says will impress professionals and hobbyists alike.

It’s powered by the latest DIGIC 7 processor and uses Canon’s Dual Pixel CMPS AF technology for shorter focusing times. Built-in five-axis stabilisation makes taking pictures while moving that little bit easier, and you can tap the touchscreen display to adjust focus while filming a video.

As is the case with many high-end DSLRs these days, the Mark II has wi-fi and Bluetooth support. That means you’ll be able to share your images instantly with other connected devices, and it will also let you control the camera remotely.

So what about video? The Mark II can shoot 1,080p video at 60fps, but it can’t shoot in 4K. That’s a disappointing omission considering the price.

Unsurprisingly, this new Canon doesn’t come cheap. The EOS 6D Mark II will be available this month starting at around £2,000, which is for the body only. Wondering how Canon fares against its rivals? Take a look at our guide to the top three camera brands for 2017.

EOS 200D: for newbies

While the EOS 6D Mark II is aimed at professionals with a big budget, the EOS 200D is better suited to first-time users. It has various features tucked inside, which are designed to help you share pictures and videos on social media.

Canon claims this is the world’s lightest DSLR camera with a vari-angle screen and, based on its advertised weight of 453g, it’s lighter than all the other Canon DSLRs we’ve tested.

It’s also the company’s first DSLR to feature a dedicated selfie mode, which will smooth out your skin and blur what’s behind you. It’s wi-fi and Bluetooth-equipped and, as it’s compatible with smartphones, you can instantly transfer snaps to a phone with the Canon Connect app.

Dual Pixel CMOS Auto Focus will help you capture fast-moving objects. The camera also features a vari-angle touchscreen display (which can be angled depending on the situation), and a DIGIC 7 processor. We’ll have to wait for our full review to see whether the camera can really take an impressive picture.

If you’re tempted by this new Canon, you’ll have to cough up around £580. If you’re a buyer on a budget, take a look at our guide to the top five best cheap DLSRs for 2017 for some other options.

How do Canon cameras fare in our lab tests?

