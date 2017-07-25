Safety alert: Argos recalls Mamas & Papas baby car seat

Argos has issued a recall for two Mamas & Papas baby car seats, after testing revealed that the covers don’t meet fire safety regulations.

In a statement released on the trading standards website, Argos said: ‘Following recent testing, we found that the seat cover on the Mamas & Papas Mercury Infant Carrier (Black) catalogue number 316/9539 & Mamas & Papas Mercury Infant Carrier (Grey) catalogue number 382/0971 doesn’t meet Furniture & Furnishings Fire Safety Regulations. As a precaution we have taken the decision to recall this product.’

Check your Mamas and Papas Mercury car seat

Argos has emailed those who bought one of these car seats, but if you’ve not received an email we’d still urge you to double-check your seat.

If you own a Mamas & Papas Mercury car seat bought from Argos, you need to check two stickers (pictured above) on the side of the baby car seat. The model number is on the white label, and should match one of those below.

Then check the orange ECE R44.04 approval sticker to see whether the approval number matches those below.

Mamas & Papas Mercury (black covers)

Catalogue number 316/9539

Model number 4735N60D1

ECE R44.04 approval number 045036

Mamas & Papas Mercury (grey covers)

Catalogue number 382/0971

Model number 4735925D1

ECE R44.04 approval number 045036

What to do if your car seat is affected

If you’ve checked, and the labels and information above match those on your seat, Argos recommends taking it to your nearest Argos store for a full refund as soon as possible. Argos is also asking anyone with an affected car seat to contact it for more information:

Telephone – UK: 0345 600 5388 / ROI: 1800 535 091

Car seat safety concern

This isn’t the first time the Argos range of Mamas & Papas Mercury car seats has been the subject of a recall. Back in May 2016, we reported when Argos recalled the Mamas & Papas Mercury Group 1 child car seats, after identifying a potential safety concern with five models where the seat shell may have cracked in the event of an accident.

According to FIRA (the Furniture Industry Research Association), the Furniture and Furnishings Fire Safety Regulations, which are part of UK law, are designed to ensure that upholstery components and composites used for furniture supplied in the UK meet specified ignition resistance levels.

The statement about the Mercury baby car seat also said: ‘We wish to thank you for your cooperation and apologise for any inconvenience’ and confirmed ‘No other Mamas & Papas or Argos product is affected by this safety notice.’

Remember, it’s illegal not to use a car seat in the UK when travelling with children. For more information head to our guide: Car seat laws