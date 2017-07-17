Safety alert: Jané Grand child car seat

Which? is warning parents against using the Jané Grand child car seat after failures in our frontal impact crash tests.

During our latest child car seat crash testing, this seat had failures which would result in the test score being automatically lowered to a Don’t Buy score. Due to the results of the frontal impact tests, we are advising parents not to buy this seat while the manufacturer investigates further.

We have been told only a small number of seats have been sold in the UK at the moment.

Jané Grand

The Jané Grand (pictured above) is a multigroup 1/2/3 child car seat, which can be used for children up to 36kg. It has Isofix connectors integrated into the base and is installed via a top tether when used as a Group 1 toddler seat (up to 18kg, or around four years old). It can also be used as a high-backed booster seat in Group 2/3 mode (up to 36kg, or around 12 years old).

During frontal impact crash testing, when used in Group 1 mode and with a dummy representing a three year old, the isofix connectors couldn’t withstand the high forces of the frontal impact crash and broke.

Jané says that its seat has passed all of the legally required tests and its, ‘…Crash Test Research Centre perform large amounts of tests, under extreme conditions with higher requirements that the ones set by European regulations…’

Jané could not explain the results of our tests without further information, but says it is, ‘Currently investigating the results in its own testing facilities.’

In the meantime, it’s put a temporary block on current stock of this particular product while taking steps to run further tests to identify the cause.

We will update the review with any further information as we get it.

How we test child car seats

Which? is part of the European Test Consortium, consisting of the Worldwide Association of Consumer Organisations (ICRT) and the European car clubs. We’ve been testing car seats together since 2003. Which? has been testing child car seats since 1967.

We work together jointly to crash tests child car seats in two, specially designed crash scenarios using state of the art crash test dummies and sensors. Our crash tests are severe and our experts feel they more accurately reflect what happens in real crashes more than the legal minimum standards.

Find out more about how we test child car seats.