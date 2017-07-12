Top 10 most popular products on which.co.uk in June 2017

Summer is clearly here – three sun creams have made it into our list of the most popular products on which.co.uk in June, with the Aldi Lacura Sunscare Spray SPF30 taking first place.

Coming in third and seventh place are sun creams from Garnier and Nivea. They may be popular, but do any of them offer great protection? We’ve found sun creams that have failed our SPF tests, as well as Best Buys that we think offer you good protection and are nice to apply – so it’s well worth reading our sun cream reviews before you head to the beach.

Also popular on our website last month were two mattresses, two Dyson air purifiers, a fridge freezer and television from LG, and a Bosch washing machine.

However, popularity isn’t intrinsically linked to quality. Keep reading to find out whether any of these products are worthy of your hard-earned cash.

1. Aldi Lacura Suncare Spray SPF30 sun cream

Beach holidays can be wonderfully rejuvenating and restorative. But they can also be painful and dangerous if you don’t protect your skin properly.

A 200ml bottle of the Aldi Lacura Suncare Spray SPF30 is certainly affordable, giving you change from £3. But how well does it protect you from ultraviolet radiation from the sun, and is it pleasant to apply? Find out in our full Aldi Lacura Suncare Spray SPF30 review.

2. LG GBF59PZKZB fridge freezer

The LG GBF59PZKZB certainly looks the part with its stylish silver finish. It also has a few nifty features, such as a water dispenser. The freezer is frost-free, which means you won’t need to put yourself through the arduous task of manually defrosting it when ice builds up.

But does this fridge freezer rapidly cool and freeze food to help maximise freshness? We sent it to our lab to put it through our rigorous assessments – head to our expert LG GBF59PZKZB review to discover how it stacks up against its rivals.

3. Garnier Ambre Solaire Dry Mist Spray SPF30 sun cream

If you like to use a spray-on sunscreen, this one could be for you. It produces a light, white mist that absorbs fairly quickly into your skin. But does it protect as well as other, heavier creams?

Head to our full Garnier Ambre Solaire Dry Mist Spray SPF30 review to see whether it’s the best holiday companion.

4. The Casper mattress

The Casper mattress can only be bought directly from the Casper website, and it comes delivered to you vacuum-packed in a box. You get a 100-night trial period, after which you can return it for a full refund if you don’t like it. But why go through that bother when you can read our review based on extensive lab tests?

Check out our test review of the Casper mattress to find out how comfortable it is to sleep on, and whether it’s likely to last.

5. Ikea Hövåg mattress

Considering how cheap this mattress is (just £180), it’s no wonder that it has remained as one of our most popular reviews for the past couple of months. On top of the pocket-sprung core are two thin layers and soft fillings, designed to improve comfort.

However, most mattresses inevitably come with claims of comfort. That’s why we go further than anyone else to truly separate the wheat from the chaff. Head to our Ikea Hövåg review to see whether it actually offers good value for money – or whether you should spend a bit more.

6. Bosch WAN28201GB washing machine

The Bosch WAN28201GB has a spacious 8kg drum, a 1,400rpm spin and 15 wash programs to choose from. It’s not ludicrously expensive, either – just £426. So could it be the perfect washing machine for you?

Read our expert verdict in our Bosch WAN28201GB review to find out just how well it cleans, rinses and spin-dries clothes.

7. Nivea Sun Protect Moisture Sun Spray sun cream

This is the third sunscreen to make our top 10, which really hammers home that summer has well and truly arrived.

If you are going on holiday, or planning on sunbathing in your local park, you don’t want to burn your skin. Find out whether this sun cream passed our SPF and UVA Protection tests by checking out our full Nivea Sun Protect Moisture Sun Spray review.

8. Dyson Pure Cool Link TP02 air purifier

Dyson’s tower air purifier looks striking, and you can control it from an app on your smartphone or tablet. This all makes for an expensive air purifier, at £395. So is the Pure Cool Link TP02 worth the high price tag? And is it actually any good at removing smoke, dust and pollen particles?

We’ve found no direct link between price and quality in our air purifier tests, so it’s well worth reading our Dyson Pure Cool Link TP02 review to discover whether it’s one to add to your shortlist.

9. LG 49UH850V television

This LG TV has a whopping 49-inch screen, with 4K Ultra-HD resolution, which means the picture should be crisp and clear. But will it bring your favourite shows to life, or will you be let down by disappointing sound and picture quality?

With hundreds of televisions to choose from, it can be tricky to know where to spend your cash. Fortunately, we’ve tested a lot of them in our lab – and our test scores will help you pick the best for your budget. Read our full review of the popular LG 49UH850V television to find out whether it’s worthy of a spot in your lounge.

10. Dyson Pure Cool Link DP01 air purifier

It’s clear that a lot of you are interested in Dyson’s air purifiers – this is the second to make the list. This model is designed to sit on a desk, unlike the TP02, which is meant for the floor.

This purifier has 10 speed settings and can also be controlled from your smartphone. But how thoroughly does it clean the air, and is it simple to use? Read our Dyson Pure Cool Link DP01 air purifier review to find out.