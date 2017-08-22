Gas or induction? Best hobs for 2017 revealed by Which? tests

What’s the difference between gas and induction hobs? And which should you choose for your next kitchen update? To find out, we pitched 29 hobs against each other in our latest round of lab tests, including 11 induction models.

Induction hobs are an increasingly popular choice, but with more options on the market than ever before and prices that can range from less than £250 to almost £800, it’s essential that you choose wisely.

We sent 29 hobs from well-known brands, such as AEG, Bosch, Hotpoint, Neff and Smeg to the lab, where they were put through their paces in our rigorous tests.

Two scored an impressive 84% but, at the other end of the scale, several struggled to achieve half marks. However, it wasn’t necessarily the most expensive hobs that scored the highest – two Best Buy induction hobs cost less than £250. Overall, our tests revealed that induction hobs scored better than their gas counterparts in almost all areas.

Find out how the induction hobs we’ve tested compare – in price and cooking ability – with other types of hob by reading our in-depth hob reviews.

How quick are induction hobs?

If you often find yourself using the kettle to boil water for a quick pasta supper, an induction hob could be for you.

The best induction hobs we’ve tested win speed tests when pitted against the best electric ceramic or gas hobs.

The fastest induction hob we tested this time around took less than 3.5 minutes to heat a big saucepan of water from tap temperature to just short of boiling, whereas the quickest gas hob took 8.5 minutes to do the same thing.

Are induction hobs good at simmering?

Like gas hobs, the best induction hobs are quick to respond when you crank the temperature up or down. Turn them off completely and the heat dissipates quickly.

Induction hobs tend to be better than others at maintaining a continuous low temperature, which makes them ideal for simmering delicate sauces that need a watchful eye. Electric ceramic hobs take longer to heat up and cool down.

Which hobs are easiest to clean?

Most induction hobs and electric ceramic hobs are completely flat, so cleaning them is as simple as a quick wipe after use.

Gas hobs, on the other hand, can leave you manhandling heavy, cast-iron pan supports and struggling to get into the nooks and crannies around the burners.

How much should I spend on a hob?

The latest hobs we’ve tested range in price from the budget Cata CER60T electric ceramic hob, with touch controls, that costs just £132 from B&Q, right up to the stylish Samsung NZ63J9770EK with a virtual-flame blue LED light, coming in at just under £800.

If you’re on a budget, check out the scores for the hobs below – none of these will set you back more than £300. To see the full range of hobs we’ve tested, head straight to our hob reviews for the full list.

Cheap hob reviews

Electric ceramic

Cata CER60T – £132

Rangemaster RMB75HPECGL – £299

Gas

AEG HG654350SM – £259

Hotpoint PCN 641 IX/H – £169

Samsung NA64H3000AK/EU – £289

Smeg P1641XT – £259

Bosch PCP6A5B90 – £260

Induction

Sharp KH-6I27CS00 – £292

Hotpoint CID 740 B – £247

Ikea Folklig HB I04 – £249

New World IHF60T – £270

Prices correct as of August 2017.