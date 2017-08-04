Is the £30 Lidl blender any good?

Lidl’s budget personal blender is back in stores from today. The Nutrition Mixer Pro is claimed to be powerful enough to crush ice and blitz nuts as well as whizz up summer smoothies. With branded blenders such as the Nutribullet costing £70 or more, could this cheap Lidl version do the trick?

The Silvercrest Nutrition Mixer Pro comes with two blade options for wet or dry blending, and three plastic blending cups – two small one-portion cups and one larger two-portion cup. It also includes two lids for taking your smoothies on the go. That’s a pretty good haul for a cheap blender.

We tried out the Lidl blender when it first appeared in stores in summer 2016. It’s now back as part of a kitchen gadget store offer. It’s only available while stocks last, which usually means a couple of weeks, although if you’re keen, it’s best to get to Lidl fast to avoid missing out.

Read the full Lidl Silvercrest Nutrition Mixer Pro first look review to find out whether we think this cheap Nutribullet rival is worth snapping up.

Lidl Silvercrest blender

This Lidl blender is more powerful than the original Nutribullet 600, thanks to its 900W motor. However, our tests have shown that a bigger motor doesn’t always mean better results.

Like many Nutribullet lookalikes, this blender keeps things simple with one speed setting, and is switched on and off by twisting the blending cup onto the base.

The smaller cups mean it’s well suited to for making drinks for one or two people. If you want to blend a larger batch of soup, you’ll need to split it into portions.

If you’re keen on a personal blender like the Lidl model, we’ve found some tried-and-tested options that do a good job and won’t break the bank either, so it’s worth browsing our blender reviews first to see what your options are if you’re on a budget.

How much should you spend on a personal blender?

Nutribullet blenders start from around £70, but can cost more than £150, depending on the model you opt for. We’ve tested personal blenders ranging from £17 to an eye-watering £400. Our tests reveal that paying more won’t guarantee you a better blender, and that you can bag a bargain Best Buy if you choose wisely.

We’ve found Best Buy mini blenders for less than £70, as well as blenders costing less than £30 that narrowly miss out on our Best Buy accolade but are still a good choice. Find out which blenders we recommend in our list of the best blenders for 2017.