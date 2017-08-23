Lidl vs Waitrose: The battle of the supermarket brands

More shoppers than ever are flocking to budget supermarkets Aldi and Lidl – but should you join them?

New figures reveal the discount chains are increasing their market share and attracting more customers.

Lidl has now overtaken Waitrose, becoming the UK’s seventh-largest supermarket, according to retail experts Kantar Worldpanel.

But size isn’t everything. We’ve spoken to thousands of shoppers, digging deep into all aspects of grocery shopping, to reveal the best and worst supermarkets for 2017.

The top supermarkets revealed

Here’s a rundown of the UK’s biggest supermarkets, together with how many Which? Best Buy food and drink products they offer.

Rank Supermarket Market share Best Buys 1 Tesco 27.8% 2 2 Sainsbury’s 15.8% 6 3 Asda 15.3% 0 4 Morrisons 10.4% 3 5 Aldi 7.0% 6 6 Co-op 6.3% 4 7 Lidl 5.2% 3 8 Waitrose 5.1% 2 9 Iceland 2.1% 0 10 Ocado 1.4% 0

The Kantar research shows like-for-like grocery inflation increased slightly to 3.3%, after holding steady at 3.2% for the past two months.

It says at the current rate, price increases could add a further £138 to the average household’s annual grocery bill, with the price of butter and fish most affected.

Every month we reveal the cheapest major supermarket by analysing the price of between 70 and 100 popular branded food and grocery products. Take a look at our supermarket price comparison guide to discover who offered the lowest prices in July 2017.

Aldi and Lidl special offers

You might not expect to pick up a power tool or electrical item with your weekly shop.

But Aldi and Lidl are known for their very reasonably priced special offer ranges.

From hedge trimmers to coffee machines, we’ve tried out these Aldi and Lidl special offers to bring you our first impressions.