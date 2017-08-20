Revealed: the cars you love and hate

We’ve been able to identify the cars that owners have ranked as the most and least satisfying to own, thanks to the results of the latest Which? Car Survey, over the past 12 months.

With our comprehensive road and lab tests, we give the definitive verdict on all important new cars. However, it’s actual car owners that are crucial to our recommendations.

Through our annual car survey, we’ve collected detailed feedback about the cars’ faults, which form our reliability ratings. This allows us to tell you which cars will last, and which are most likely to let you down.

We also ask owners how happy they’ve been with their car, and how likely they’d be to recommend it to a friend. It’s this which allows us to reveal the UK’s most loved and loathed cars.

The cars you love and hate – the heroes and zeroes for owner satisfaction

The owners’ responses have made for surprising reading, with some very popular and expensive models not living up to their expectations.

In fact, cars from premium and luxury brands make up over half of the least satisfying models in our 10 car classes, often losing out to cheaper rivals from more mainstream manufacturers.

Electric cars, however, are proving a big hit with owners. While their limitations mean they are not for everyone, those who have them simply can’t live without them. One electric model in particular has caused a stir.

That model is the Tesla Model S – the most satisfying car from the Which? Car Survey. With sports car acceleration, a tech-laden interior and space for seven passengers, you can see why it’s a hit with its owners.

According to one Tesla Model S owner: ‘Getting into an internal-combustion engine vehicle really feels so old-fashioned now and I can’t see myself ever owning a non-electric car again.’

If it’s upwards of £60,000 price tag is a bit of a stretch for your bank balance, rest assured that there are other electric cars on the market that are within your reach. To find out which models you should consider, head to the best electric cars for 2017.

