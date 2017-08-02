Mothercare has issued a voluntary recall of its Loved So Much bouncer because of the risk of injury if assembled incorrectly.

The retailer has found that the fabric seat unit could become detached from the frame, meaning a baby could potentially fall through the middle and become injured.

The recall notice states: ‘This bouncer was sold in Mothercare stores and on the Mothercare website. This action has been taken to ensure the safety and well-being of our customers and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.’

If you need to replace your bouncer, we have advice on how to buy the best baby bouncer, including useful safety tips for setting one up.

How to check if your Mothercare bouncer is affected

Only bouncers with the style code U1208 from the batch dated 12/2015 and with a barcode ending in 843611-3 are affected by the recall.

You can find the barcode and batch date on one of the main metal legs that support the chair.

What should you do if you need to return your Mothercare bouncer?

If you own one of these bouncers, stop using it immediately and return it to your nearest Mothercare store, where you’ll receive a full refund.

If you have any questions about the recall, you can contact Mothercare via email on bouncerenquiries@mothercare.com. All queries will be answered within 24 hours.

Best baby bouncer brands

Baby bouncers are a popular item, as they can soothe, entertain or keep your baby out of harm’s way if you can’t hold them. Our recent survey of over 1,000 parents found that 66% owned a bouncer, and 91% thought it a useful item to own.

We also surveyed parents to discover what they think of their brand of bouncer, how long they’d had it for and whether any faults had developed.

Find out which ones came out on top, and which should be avoided, in our guide to the best baby bouncer brands, where we rate major brands including Fisher-Price, Mamas & Papas and Mothercare.