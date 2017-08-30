Samsung Gear S4 watch and smart home tech to be unveiled?

When the biggest tech company in the world announces an event, everyone takes notice, and later today at IFA in Berlin Samsung is set to announce a string of new products.

Exactly what those products are is up for debate, but if last year’s show is anything to go by wearables will dominate. We’ve already had two massive phone launches this year from Samsung, most recently with the literally massive Galaxy Note 8, so another phone is unlikely, particularly when Samsung doesn’t exactly roll out the red carpet for its A and J range handsets.

Samsung devoted its entire show to the Gear S3 last year, and if its successor does make an appearance at IFA 2017 we hope it’s not the only thing that Samsung made the trip from South Korea to show us.

We’ll be bringing you live updates from the event, so bookmark this page and come back after 5pm to see what we think of Samsung’s announcements.

What can we expect from Samsung?

A new smartwatch?

Maybe. The rumour mill hasn’t been in overdrive on this one, we haven’t see any leaks and Samsung hasn’t dropped any oh so subtle hints like it did last year (see the invite we got below).

But it has been almost a year to the day since we first got our hands on the lovely Gear S3, so we reckon there’s a chance we’ll see it. We’re keen to see what else Samsung can bring to smartwatches given how feature packed the S3 was, but we aren’t expecting a radical redesign. The Gear S3 was made to look like a conventional watch and a stylish one at that.

You can see what we thought of the watch when we went hands on live from the IFA 2016 show floor, or head to our full Gear S3 review to find out if Samsung landed a Best Buy.

We could also get our first proper look at the Gear Fit 2 Pro. Rumour has it that it will have built-in GPS and offline Spotify playback, so you can leave your phone at home when you’re doing a workout.

A new camera?

It looks like Samsung’s 360-degree camera is getting an update. The technology hasn’t exactly caught on yet, but Samsung isn’t about to bow out without at least one more stab at cameras in the round.

The bulky original Gear 360 camera was replaced by the sleeker Gear 360 VR, which could film in 4K. The new camera was released earlier this year which makes the possibility of a new one slight, but trademarks don’t lie and Samsung is trying to trademark ‘360 Round’ which sounds an awful lot like a 360 camera to us.

If a new camera does raise its bulbous head at IFA, we want to see how it differs from the current Gear 360 and if whatever features it adds will make people actually want to buy one.

A new smart hub?

This is looking increasingly likely, particularly when you look at the invite (if you missed it, it’s at the top of the page). There’s no doubt about it – those lines make the shape of a house and, with Samsung already having a vested interest in smart home tech, we may be due some new goodies.

An updated hub could be on the agenda, but not to the regular old SmartThings Hub. We think that Samsung has been beavering away on its own voice-controlled hub, like the Amazon Echo.

With Samsung’s arch-rival Apple due to release its own voice-controlled hub in December, its doubtful that Samsung will be too far behind and it may want to get there first with its own speaker-come-hub.

The HomePod from Apple puts sound before smarts and Samsung could use its speaker knowhow from its multi-room systems and its acquisition of Harman Kardon to good use. But will it use Bixby, Google Assistant or Alexa? We don’t know, but we hope to find out later today.

And some smart appliances to go with it?

Samsung loves a smart appliance. It already has a washing machine and a fridge that can go online. Some updates to those that can respond to voice commands from its rumoured new hub would make for quite the presentation.

Its smart appliances are very expensive though – the Samsung Family hub, which is a fridge freezer in case you were wondering, will set you back two grand. Will Samsung introduce a range of affordable appliances, or will they remain the reserve of people with a surplus of cash and a love of the latest tech?

A new tablet?

Probably not, but If Samsung is taking an everything-but-the-kitchen-sink approach (with the kitchen sink being a smartphone in this case) it might as well throw a new tablet in there.

With the flagship Galaxy Tab S3 only released in March of this year we probably won’t see another high-end Android device, but there might be a 12-inch tablet or a Windows device in the works, which is ready for its grand entrance at IFA.