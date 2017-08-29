Seven new Which? Best Buy dishwashers

We’ve put 10 of the latest dishwashers to the test, and uncovered a whopping seven new Best Buys that do a great job of cleaning and drying.

Dishwashers from brands including Beko, Bosch, John Lewis and Samsung were challenged against baked-on egg, spinach, oat flakes and milk. The seven new Best Buy dishwashers on test all scored an impressive five stars for drying and cleaning, meaning they’ll leave your plates, cutlery and glasses gleaming and ready to put away in the cupboard.

But we also found machines that were noisy, difficult to use, and inefficient at using both water and electricity. The lowest scoring dishwasher got just 60% – it’s not a Don’t Buy, but it doesn’t do the basics as well as Best Buy machines.

Dishwasher Best Buys – see all the models that aced our tests

Beko DFN05R10W

This freestanding dishwasher from Beko can hold up to 12 place settings – the smaller end of the range for full-sized dishwashers (which can typically hold 14 place settings). It’s pretty lean on features, and is one of relatively few models without a delay timer. But, does it get the basics of cleaning and drying right? Read our full Beko DFN05R10W review to find out.

Bosch SMV68MD02G/01

The SMV68MD02G/01 is a full-sized, fully integrated dishwasher with space for 13 place settings. It’s A++ energy rating means that it should be efficient, so we put the energy use claims to the test.

Find out whether this dishwasher could save you money on your utility bills while also leaving your crockery and cutlery gleaming by reading the full Bosch SMV68MD02G/01 review.

John Lewis JLDWW909

We’ve been impressed by John Lewis dishwashers in the past and had high hopes for the slimline JLDWW909. It can hold nine place settings and there are five program options. It also has a sensor-wash feature for the intensive and normal programs, which detects how dirty your dishes are and adjusts the wash accordingly. So did it match up to our expectations for cleaning and drying? Click through to the full John Lewis JLDWW909 review to find out.

Samsung DW60K8550FW

This full-sized, freestanding dishwasher features Samsung’s new WaterWall technology, which replaces the traditional rotating spray arm with a moving rail in the bottom of the machine. It’s designed to direct high-powered water jets on to your dirty dishes and gives you the option to direct the water at a particular part of the machine, for example an upper or lower-rack wash, and a left or right-hand zone booster if you’ve loaded all of your dirty dishes on one side.

Can this new technology help with cleaning and drying? We put it through our tough test to find out – discover the full results by reading our full Samsung DW60K8550FW review.

Latest dishwasher reviews

If the dishwashers above don’t tempt you, why not take a look at the other models we’ve just reviewed:

Prices correct as of 18 August 2017.