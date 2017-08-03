The iPod Nano and Shuffle are dead: what’s yours worth now?

Fifteen years after the Apple iPod redefined the MP3 player, its iconic click wheel has been retired for good as the Nano and Shuffle models are relieved of duty.

They may not have been the most popular of models, but they were two of the most iconic. The Nano and Shuffle iPods didn’t do anything better than the iPod Classic, but they proved what we were already beginning to suspect about Apple – that it can sell anything it puts its name to.

The Nano was, as the name suggested, a much more compact version of the iPod Classic. The inevitable trade off was a serious downscaling in storage: the original Nano offered storage options of 1, 2 or 4GB – paltry by today’s standards. As for the latest, seventh-generation, model, you got one choice – 16GB. The Nano actually switched from hard buttons to touchscreen all the way back in 2010, with the most recent version looking more like the oblong iPod Mini of old than its square predecessors.

MP3 player reviews – read our in-depth verdicts of alternatives to the Nano and Shuffle.

Even more ludicrous though was the existence of the Shuffle. First released in 2005 it came in 1GB and (meagre) 512MB variations, with the USP being that there was no screen or method of choosing track: it simply shuffled. Alternatively, you could switch the shuffle mode off and skip through tracks in alphabetical order. It was even cheaper and more compact than the Nano model, and incredibly they proved rather popular. Within months of its initial release it had captured a whopping 58% of the flash-based MP3 player market.

MP3 players are undeniably no longer the cultural icon they once were, and if you want an iPod in 2017 you’re essentially looking at a stripped-down iPhone. The iPod Touch 6G bears more of a resemblance to the iPhone 5c than it does the iPods of yore, with a feature list to match – it can do almost everything an iPhone can, apart from make calls. If you’d prefer something a little more old fashioned, though, read on to find out just how much it could cost you now.

Your old iPod: what it’s worth now

A week ago they were merely bits of obsolete technology, but now that Apple has announced there will be no successors to the Nano and Shuffle they’re officially tech antiques. If you’ve got an old iPod lying around – Nano, Shuffle or otherwise – here’s how much you could get for it today.

iPod Nano

Hold on to your hats, Nano owners – they’re currently selling on eBay for more money than they would have at their time of release in some cases.

One sixth-generation model sold for an outrageous £242, while a first-generation model went for £212. It’s important to note that both of them were new and sealed in their original packaging. A used fifth-generation 16GB model sold for £199, though, so as long as yours is in good condition you could be in for a nice bit of cash.

iPod Shuffle

The Shuffle series is the cheapest iPod range Apple has ever made, priced at under £100 at launch. When the second generation hit shelves it was also briefly accompanied by the (PRODUCT) RED edition, from which a portion of each unit sold went towards funding programs for Aids sufferers in Africa. If you still have one of those limited edition red models it could be worth up to £400 – most likely a bit less if it’s no longer sealed.

You won’t be making 300% profit on any other model, although a fourth-generation Shuffle could still fetch you a handy £120 if you’re lucky.

iPod Mini

The predecessor to the Nano, the Mini was the shortest lived of all Apple’s iPod ranges. Just two generations were released between 2004 and 2005, although notably it is where we first saw the iconic ‘click wheel’. One recently sold on eBay for £200, although you’d be more likely to shift one for around £75.

iPod Classic

When you think of an iPod, the Classic is probably the model that pops into your head. There were six different generations released over six years, with the final iteration not being taken out of production until 2014. As a result, just how much money you might get for yours will vary drastically depending on the generation, hard drive size, colour and condition.

Prices seem erratic, to say the least: a late sixth-generation model sold for £908 just two months ago, while a near-mint condition first-generation model complete with its original packaging sold for £649. Certainly nothing to be sniffed at, but a comparatively poor price for possibly the most important MP3 player of all time.

Moving down the ranks, a multitude of sixth-generation models have sold for £450-£500, as long as they had more than the 80GB minimum storage, whereas fifth-generation models go for roughly half as much.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about these listings is the almost total absence of generations three and four. The third generation was notable for its four illuminated, touch-sensitive playback buttons located above the scroll wheel, while the fourth was the first to have a colour screen. The lack of models up for sale means either one of two things: they’re near-worthless or they’re extremely rare. If you own one then why not put it up for sale and see what it garners?