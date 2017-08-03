Top 10 most popular products on which.co.uk in July 2017

The Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone was the most sought-after product on which.co.uk in both April and May, while June saw sunscreen take the top spot. But this month it’s been usurped by the Asus Zenbook UX310 laptop, which has surged to the top of the list.

The Asus Zenbook received more than double the number of views than our second most-visited product – the nostalgic Nokia 3310 simple mobile phone. With summer in full swing, it looks like people are preparing to get ready to take their tech on the road, with lots of visits to laptops, mobile phones, sat navs and even a dash cam appearing in the top 10 most-viewed products for July 2017.

Although these products have won the popularity contest, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re worth buying. We’ve tested each of these top 10 products to give you a verdict on whether or not they are up to scratch.

Looking for a laptop to take on holiday this year? ­Jump straight to our laptop reviews to find the best computer for your budget.

Asus Zenbook UX310 (7th gen)

It seems that many of you aren’t sold on the high price of the ubiquitous Apple MacBook, as the Asus Zenbook topped the list of most-viewed products in June 2017. With its slim and light build and reasonably affordable price – you can snag one of these for around £600 – we can see the attraction. The latest model, the Asus Zenbook UX310 (7th gen) is available with the latest i3, i5 or i7 Intel processors inside. Additionally, this model has a state-of-the-art cooling system that aims to keep your lap from roasting while using it.

We tested this laptop to find out how long the battery lasted and to assess the quality of the screen and sound, so you can get a complete picture of its performance before you buy. Find out if this laptop will indeed add a bit of zen to your life by reading our full review of the Asus Zenbook UX310 (7th gen).

Nokia 3310

It seems there’s nostalgia for the good old days when the world, including mobile phones, seemed simpler. The Nokia 3310 mobile phone harks back to a bygone era when mobile phones didn’t feel the need to impress us with the ability to act as a camera, credit card, bank, book and a myriad of other functions. For those of you that simply want a mobile phone to place calls, with a battery that lasts for longer than a day, then you might be tempted to revisit your past with the Nokia 3310.

We took this phone home to try it out before sending it off to the lab for our exacting tests. We’ll have results very soon, but in the meantime read our first look review to see what our initial impressions are of the Nokia 3310 simple mobile phone.

TomTom Via 53

Summer means summer holidays, and it seems that more than a few of you are hoping to avoid arguments over whether you were supposed to take the second or third turn at the last roundabout, by picking up a trusty sat nav. The TomTom Via 53 has built-in wi-fi and lifetime map updates, so hopefully you’ll never be caught off guard by that road you swear wasn’t there the last time you drove this way.

We tested this sat nav for how well it guides you, how easy and logical it is to install, use and remove, and we reveal all in our review of the TomTom Via 53.

Sony Xperia XA1

You probably know the all-too familiar scenario of scrambling around to put your phone on low-power mode, as you watch your battery quickly change from a healthy green to the red that means it will soon need charging. It seems that phone batteries don’t last long enough to even get through the day, so it’s no surprise that Sony has chosen to concentrate on this aspect of the Xperia XA1. Sony says that this mobile phone’s battery life is longer, and has also given the Xperia XA1 a ‘stamina’ mode (or, its version of the low-power mode) and a quick-charge function to make sure your battery never sees red.

We put the Sony Xperia XA1 through our rigorous lab tests so see whether this phone’s battery is all that is claimed. Read our review of the Sony Xperia XA1 to find out if this mobile phone is up to the task of getting you through the day.

Ikea Hovag

This pocket-sprung mattress from Ikea costs just £180, making it an attractive choice if you want to replace your mattress but don’t want to spend a huge amount. There’s the added attraction of purchasing a mattress from a one-stop-shop such as Ikea, where you can also get all your bedding, sheets and whatever other bits and bobs you might want to refresh your room this summer. However, you’ll want to be sure that the mattress you’ll be sleeping on for years to come won’t leave you with a painful back and a mountain of regret.

We sent the Ikea Hovag into our labs to be put through our stringent mattress tests. In our review of the Ikea Hovag, we tell you what it’s like to lie on, how well it holds up over time and how breathable it is, so you can rest assured that you are getting the best mattress for you.

Philips GC4526/87 Azur Performer Plus

If you’re looking for a new iron, you may have spotted the Philips GC4526/87 Azur Performer Plus. Kitted out in a stately black and grey ensemble, here’s an iron that looks like it means business. Sure, at £70 it might not be the cheapest iron on the shop shelf, but if you’ve had the misfortune of owning an iron that doesn’t really remove creases, you may be willing to spend more for better results.

When we review irons, we look at how well each iron does with fiddly ironing tasks, such as getting around buttons, and how well it handles tricky work, such as pleating. Read our review of the Philips GC4526/87 Azur Performer Plus to see if this is the iron that will help you glide through ironing day.

Bosch WAN28201GB

If you are looking for a washing machine to tackle the blood, sweat and mud of a British summer, then you’ll want a washer than can handle the tough stuff. The mid-range Bosch WAN28201GB, costing about £450, has a spacious 8kg capacity, which means it can fit even bulky items, such as duvets and towels.

But even if you can shovel huge piles of laundry into the drum, there’s no guarantee that your laundry will come out spotless. We tested this Bosch washing machine to see how well it tackles dirt and stains, how well it rinses and spins, and we spill all in our review of the Bosch WAN28201GB.

Nextbase In-Car Cam 312GW

Get a dash cam mounted on your car’s windscreen to make sure you don’t end up in a sticky situation in the unlucky event of a traffic incident. The Nextbase In-Car Cam 312GW dash cam has a 6G lens, 140-degree wide-angle view and has built in wi-fi. With this dash cam you should be able to get full and detailed videos of your drive.

We tested the Nextbase In-Car Cam 312GW in our labs to assess the video quality both in the day and at night. We also check how easy it is to install and use, and whether the dash cam will hold up even on impact. Read our review to see what we thought of the Nextbase In-Car Cam 312GW.

The Casper Mattress

Casper says that it has designed this mattress to have ‘the perfect sleep surface’. You can try it for 100 nights, delivery and returns are free, and it comes in a box. The Casper Mattress seems too good to be true. But is it?

We test each mattress in a lab for durability, comfort and breathability. Our reviews tell you if the mattresses we test will let you rest at ease or will keep you tossing and turning all night. Read our review of The Casper Mattress to get the low-down on this popular foam mattress.

Asus E200

At £200, the Asus E200 has obvious appeal. For the price, you get an 11-inch screen, 2GB of Ram and 32GB of storage (the same amount of storage as on some mobile phones). So while this laptop isn’t a powerful machine that will handle multiple challenging tasks, it might do for checking emails and browsing the internet when you’re on the go.

However, even though £200 is cheap for a laptop, you don’t want to throw away your money on a machine that’s frustrating to use. Our laptop reviews look at the performance of each laptop, as well as battery life, screen quality and ease of use. Check out our review of the Asus E200 to see if this laptop is a cheap and cheerful bargain.