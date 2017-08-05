Top five cheapest energy deals for August 2017

If you’re a British Gas customer facing its latest price rise, switching to August’s cheapest deal could save you £286. We’ve also uncovered a pricey deal with one of the biggest energy firms – if you’re on this tariff, switching to one of this month’s cheapest gas and electricity deals could save you up to £353 in a year.

The small energy firms are offering the cheapest deals again this month. Iresa is offering the cheapest gas and electricity deal, and both its fixed and standard variable tariffs are currently the same price for a year.

But standard variable tariffs are not usually the same price as firms’ fixed deals. They’re often a supplier’s priciest deal and the one you’ll automatically be transferred to if you take no action with your energy bills.

British Gas increased the price of its standard deal earlier this week. So dual-fuel British Gas customers will see a £76 increase in their bills, on average, over the next year.

Read on to see the cheapest energy deals available this month and how much money you could save.

Save up to £353 on your energy bill

The cheapest gas and electricity deal (from Iresa) costs £834 on average for a medium user per year. Switch to it from Npower’s standard tariff and you could save £353 in a year.

Even if you switch from British Gas’s standard tariff (still the cheapest of the Big Six, for a medium user, even after its price rise), you’d still save £286 per year.

Standard tariffs have no exit fee or end date, so you can switch whenever you like. Four of this month’s cheapest deals also come without an exit fee, leaving you free to switch energy firm again before the end of the deal if you spot a cheaper one.

Five cheap gas and electricity deals for August

We’ve calculated the five cheapest energy deals if you live in England, Scotland or Wales. The list below shows how much each tariff would save you per year, compared with British Gas or Npower’s standard tariff. We’ve chosen these because they’re the cheapest and priciest standard tariffs from the Big Six energy companies at the moment.

British Gas announced earlier this week that it will increase the price of its dual-fuel standard tariff by 7.3% from 15 September 2017. So we’ve based our calculations on its new price, as this is what you’ll be paying, per year, in a few weeks’ time.

£834 Iresa Limited Iresa Flex4 12month Fixed Direct Debit – Paperless. Fixed tariff with no exit fee. £353 saving from Npower, £286 saving from British Gas. £834 Iresa Limited Iresa Flex4 Standard Variable – Paperless. Variable tariff with no exit fee. £353 saving from Npower, £286 saving from British Gas. £843 Economy Energy Online Saver. Fixed tariff with £25 exit fee per fuel. £343 saving from Npower, £277 saving from British Gas. £854 Tonik Energy Positively Renewable – Paperless. Fixed tariff with no exit fee. £333 saving from Npower, £266 saving from British Gas. £857 Avro Energy Simple and Value – Paperless. Fixed tariff with no exit fee. £330 saving from Npower, £264 saving from British Gas.

If you live in Northern Ireland, our dedicated Northern Ireland electricity and gas suppliers guide reveals the best and worst firms you can switch to, rated by their customers.

Energy tariffs to watch out for

Ovo Energy launched a tariff aimed at drivers of electric cars this week. EV Everywhere is a two-year fixed deal including membership of a network of electric vehicle charging stations for the period of the deal. The company estimates that Britain will have one million electric vehicles by 2022, after a ban on the sale of new diesel and petrol cars from 2040. Good Energy and Ecotricity also offer tariffs for electric cars.

Meanwhile, we’ve been keeping an eye on the priciest energy tariffs. Small supplier Glide’s variable dual-fuel tariff (Electricity and Gas – Paperless) has been the priciest for at least the past three months. It costs £1,404 per year for the average user. That’s £570 more than this month’s cheapest deal.

£570: the amount you could be overpaying if you’re on the priciest tariff available

Glide says it’s the ‘market-leading utility provider for shared accommodation’ and specialises in supplying tenants, landlords and letting agents. It provides home phone, broadband and TV, as well as gas and electricity, on one bill to tenants in shared accommodation who only each want to pay their own share.

Economy Energy is also currently offering a deal that costs more than Npower’s standard tariff. Economy Energy’s Evergreen Direct Saver costs £1,128 per year – £394 pricier than the cheapest deal.

(How our prices are calculated: Prices are based on a dual-fuel tariff for an average user (using 3,100kWh of electricity and 12,500kWh of gas per year), paying by monthly direct debit, with paperless bills and are averaged across all regions. Exact prices can vary according to region, usage and payment method. Prices are rounded to the nearest whole pound. The prices given in the list above are correct as of 2 August 2017.)