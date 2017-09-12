Apple event special: new iPhones and more to be unveiled

Apple is set to showcase a line-up of new products later today, and the latest rumours suggest we’ll be seeing more than new iPhones.

For the last few years, Apple has elected September as the month in which it unveils lots of new products, and it seems that this year will be no different.

CEO of Apple Inc. Tim Cook will be taking to the stage in Apple’s new venue in Cupertino, California – the Steve Jobs Theater – at 6pm today UK time.

CEO of Apple Inc. Tim Cook will be taking to the stage in Apple's new venue in Cupertino, California – the Steve Jobs Theater – at 6pm today UK time.

The inevitable new iPhones

We’ll be eating our hats if the Apple announcement doesn’t include a couple of iPhones. But exactly what they’ll be – and what they will be called – is less certain.

We reckon we’ll be seeing three new iPhones. Two of those will be the expected upgrade from last year’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The other will likely be an even more high-end (read: expensive) model that pays homage to the iPhone’s tenth birthday – the first iPhone was launched in 2007.

Initially, it looked like the two upgrades to the 7 and 7 Plus would be predictably called the 7s and 7s Plus, and that the even more premium handset would be called the iPhone 8. The latest rumours, however, suggest that the upgrades will be called the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, with the other going by the name of iPhone X.

The upgrades to the 7 and 7 Plus are rumoured to include a bumped-up processor, for even faster and smoother operation. We’re also hoping to see wireless charging introduced to Apple’s smartphone line-up, the lack of which has been criticised with previous launches.

The iPhone X is the one that has sent most tongues wagging, though. We’re expecting a smartphone with an edge-to-edge OLED display, measuring a large 5.8 inches. It’s possible you’ll also be able to unlock the phone via facial recognition, and that there will be two rear cameras.

The iPhone X is rumoured to cost around $1,000, so could cost around £900 to buy in the UK.

We’ve tested Apple iPhones since their inauguration into modern life ten years ago. Our tests compare all phones on a like-for-like basis – head to Apple iPhones rated to find out whether it’s a brand you can depend on.

iOS 11

It would be a very rogue decision on Apple’s behalf not to include the latest version of its operating system on the new iPhones.

iOS 11 was unveiled to the world back in June 2017. It includes a redesigned App Store, with a new Today tab to help you discover new apps. There’s also a new dedicated Games tab.

Apple has also tried to up its voice-assistant game by making Siri sound more natural (and less like a creepy robot). It has also been designed to be able to translate what you’re saying into Spanish, Chinese, French, Italian or German, with more languages coming.

For more information, read our iOS11 coverage from June.

What else can I expect?

While Apple’s event is likely to centre around new iPhones, we’re expecting a few more announcements. Here are some of our predictions:

Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE The rumours that this will be announced are so strong, that it seems hard to believe there's no substance in them. As it is projected to have a LTE chip, you should be able to use the watch even when you're away from your iPhone, making it easier to keep in contact with friends and family if you leave your phone at home. Other than this, we expect to hear about improved battery life and screen quality. It looks like the new Apple Watch will cost around £370.



4K support for Apple TV It seems strange that current Apple TV models don't support 4K content, given that so many streaming services provide it. As it's been two years since the last iteration of Apple TV, we reckon we'll be hearing something about it at the event.



It seems strange that current Apple TV models don’t support 4K content, given that so many streaming services provide it. As it’s been two years since the last iteration of Apple TV, we reckon we’ll be hearing something about it at the event. HomePod speaker This is due to appear on UK shelves in December, and will cost £270, but we expect to hear a little more about it at the Apple launch. Notable features include voice-assistant support, and seven beam-forming tweeters and a four-inch subwoofer to handle the audio side of things.

As mentioned above, we’ll be updating this page with rolling coverage of developments as and when they happen. Join us at 6pm for the latest news.