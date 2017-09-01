Mapped: which UK regions win the most premium bond prizes?

For the first time, a resident of Northumberland has won a £1 million premium bond prize – as new NS&I data shows which regions have claimed the most large prizes over the last decade.

Premium bonds are one of the UK’s most popular savings products. Every month, two lucky winners take home £1 million – and for the first time in its history, the NS&I’s number generator ERNIE has picked a winner from the county of Northumberland.

Which? looks at which regions have won the highest number of premium bond prizes, as well as the £1 million prize winners for this month.

Where have the most premium bond prizes been won?

Premium bond prizes are determined by luck of the draw – but some areas have been luckier than others. New NS&I data from the last decade highlights where the most prizes worth more than £5,000 have been awarded.

The South East proved the most successful region, followed by the South West and the East of England.

Less lucky regions were Northern Ireland (232 winners), followed by the North East (598) and Wales (922). These trends could be partly explained by the smaller populations of these areas, as well as lower number of premium bonds taken out by locals.

The prizes are logged to the region where the winner now lives, not where they were living when they won.

Male and female winners were pretty evenly split, with 10,640 prizes going to men and 10,872 being scooped by women.

While the more premium bonds you hold, the more likely you are to win, it is still possible to cash in with a small sum. Last month we revealed that there were still five unclaimed winners of £100,000, with two of those sitting on less than £10 of premium bonds.

September premium bonds – have you won?

Good fortune shined on the latest two winners of the £1 million prize in September’s draw.

The man from Northumberland in the North East – the first from his county – held the maximum £50,000 in premium bonds, among them winning number 048DQ389856. The other winner was a man from Nottingham in the East Midlands who held £19,994 in bonds, including number 033HH173110.

They are the 369th and 370th people to be made millionaires by NS&I since it launched in 1956. Three people also won £100,000 in September.

Jill Waters, NS&I retail director, said: ‘I’m delighted that Agent Million has had the chance to visit a new county this month, as it’s a reminder that any person who has Premium Bonds can win any prize in any draw.’

There are still £1.4m in unclaimed prizes remaining. To streamline the process, the NS&I has made it possible to have winnings deposited directly to your bank account, which you can do here.