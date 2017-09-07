New Canon EOS mirrorless camera and Nikon D850 revealed

Two of the biggest names in the digital camera market, Canon and Nikon, have announced two new cameras to replace aging models. With each camera targeted at a different audience, could one of these be right for you?

It’s been a bit quiet for camera releases over the past couple of months, but Canon and Nikon are hoping these latest models will whet the appetite of photography fans and enthusiasts alike.

For those looking to up their game from a smartphone camera, Canon has announced the EOS M100, an entry-level compact system camera (CSC) that is compact in size but still uses interchangeable lenses. At the opposite end of the scale, Nikon has unveiled the premium 46Mp DSLR camera, the D850. This model is targeted at professional and landscape photographers.

The M100 will be on sale in October, and the D850 is available to buy right now.

DSLR camera reviews – read our expert verdicts of all our tested models.

Canon EOS M100

Replacing the almost two-year-old M10, the EOS M100 is Canon’s latest mirrorless or compact system camera. Designed for people who are looking to step up from a compact camera or smartphone, the M100’s design and style has been tweaked to appeal to new users.

The M100 has a 24Mp APS-C CMOS sensor and a 3-inch flip-up touchscreen for the obligatory selfie, and can record 1080p Full-HD video at 60 frames per second. It has a simple settings menu with explanations (similar to what we’ve seen with the Canon EOS 800D).

It doesn’t have a viewfinder, and you can’t attach a removable electronic viewfinder to the top of the camera (as you can with the EOS M6). Instead you have to rely on the screen to frame and review your shots.

The camera has wi-fi, NFC (near-field communication) and Bluetooth wireless connectivity for remote live view (showing what you’re photographing), wireless image transfers and easy sharing via social media.

The EOS M100 costs £449 for the body only, and is available with an EF-M 15-45mm f3.5-6.3 IS STM kit lens for £569. The M100 accepts Canon EF-M lenses, in addition to EF and EF-S lenses via an adaptor (£88).

We’ll be fully testing the camera soon but, if you don’t fancy waiting around, see our other Canon compact system camera reviews for models available right now.

Nikon D850

After circling the rumour mills for some time, the Nikon D850 has finally arrived. Billed as a replacement for the Nikon D810, this high-end DSLR camera has a 46Mp full-frame sensor and is designed for landscape, fashion and commercial photographers.

It has the same 153-point autofocus system as seen in the Nikon D500 and Nikon D5 cameras, making sure your subject is always in focus, and it can record video in up to 4K UHD resolution (and also 8K in camera timelapse).

The 3.2-inch tilting touchscreen on the back of the camera is very useful. Handy for shooting at low or high angles, it’s also great for using live preview when recording video, instead of looking through the viewfinder.

The D850 has Nikon’s SnapBridge connectivity system, which means it creates a full-time low-powered Bluetooth connection between the camera and other compatible devices. This is useful for quick wireless transfer of photos or video, and remote camera control.

A high-end DSLR with a high-end price, the Nikon D850 is available body only for £3,499. You can use Nikon F lenses with the D850, and it’s available with a Nikkor 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR lens kit for £4,848.

If you think the D850 is out of your price range, or you don’t want to wait for our full upcoming test results, take a look at our other Nikon DSLR camera reviews to see which models we recommend.

Top five cameras for 2017

While our Best Buy DSLR cameras have impressed us with high-quality still images and pin-sharp videos, other models aren’t worth your time or money. The worst cameras we’ve seen in our tests take blurry and inaccurate colour photos, and are difficult to use. Thankfully, our testing highlights which cameras you should buy, and which models to avoid.

We’ve rounded up our top five picks for DSLR and CSC models, to ensure you get the best value for money and high-quality photos/video. To see which models got the highest scores in our tests, see our guide to the top five DSLR and CSC cameras for 2017.