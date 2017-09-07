Samsung and Bosch take on Dyson with new cordless vacuum cleaners

Bosch and Samsung made the most of Dyson’s absence at the IFA trade show in Berlin this week, with both unveiling rival cordless vacuum cleaners.

The Bosch Ultimate and the Samsung Powerstick Pro are both stick vacs, similar at first glance to the Dyson V range. It’s Bosch’s first attempt at a stick vacuum, while it’s the first time Samsung has ever made any sort of cordless cleaner.

Both brands have some interesting new features, but that doesn’t guarantee they’ll be any good when it comes to the essential task of dust pick-up. Several of the cordless stick vacs we’ve tested have been so terrible that we’ve made them Don’t Buys.

Keen on cleaning without cords? Read our cordless vacuum reviews before you buy.

Samsung Powerstick Pro first impressions

Manoeuvrability and twin dust brushes were the two main things that caught our eye with the Powerstick Pro when we tried it at IFA.

Samsung claims that its twin brushes result in ‘industry-leading suction’, despite using just 150W of power. It’s the first cordless vacuum we’ve seen with twin brushes. Our tests will reveal how the Powerstick Pro’s suction credentials stack up in a few months’ time.

We tried out the ‘Flex Handle’, as you can see in the video above. It extends the hinge between the handle and dust shaft by 50 degrees, at the press of a switch. It felt as though this extra manoeuvrability would make it easier to vacuum into hard-to-reach areas such as under the sofa.

You’ll be able to buy a Samsung Powerstick Pro in October 2017, but expect to pay at least £500. Find out how much you need to spend on a cordless vacuum cleaner.

Bosch Ultimate first impressions

Battery life is one of the big selling points of the Bosch Ultimate cordless vacuum cleaner. Bosch claims a longer run time – 55 minutes – than for its rivals. You’ll be lucky to have half that time in turbo mode but you should still get more than the eight minutes of turbo cleaning from the Dyson V8 Animal.

And that’s not all. The battery of the Bosch Ultimate is the same that’s used in many of Bosch’s power tools – and so is easily interchangeable. If you own a Bosch drill, for example, you can raid the drill battery in the event that the vac happen to run out of juice a few minutes before you finish cleaning.

The full-price package costs £499 and includes two batteries and a turbo charger, which Bosch claims completes a charge in 45 minutes, compared with the standard four-hour charge.

Bosch also plans to sell the Ultimate without a battery – which will cut its cost if you already own compatible Bosch power tools.

The Bosch Ultimate will launch in January 2018. If that’s too long to wait, take a look at our top five cordless vacuum cleaners of 2017.

Dyson, Bosch and Samsung cordless vacuum cleaners compared

Below, you can see the key differences between the Dyson V8 and the new rival models from Bosch and Samsung.

Our tests show that battery life and charge time can be quite different to what manufacturers claim. So check our cordless vacuum cleaner reviews to find out how models from major brands match up when we put them through our rigorous lab tests.

Stated run time (normal mode) Stated charge time Price Bosch Ultimate 55 mins 4 hours* £499** Dyson V8 40 mins 5 hours £378 (V8 Absolute) Samsung Powerstick Pro 40 mins 4.5 hours £500+

*Using standard charger ** Including two batteries and turbo charger

Cordless vacuums, such as models from Dyson, Bosch, Samsung and others, are gradually taking the place of conventional vacuums, fuelled by their convenience, the increasing choice of models and promotions.

Matt Knight, Which? vacuum cleaner expert, says: ‘our testing shows that on average, the standard of cleaning with cordless vacuums is much worse than with conventional corded models – 11 of our most recent batch of cordless vacuum cleaners were so bad that we made them Don’t Buys.

‘However, there are some brilliant cordless models out there, and it’s great to see manufacturers such as Bosch and Samsung innovating in the cordless market. We can’t wait to get these models to our lab to see how well they clean.’

We’ll be trying out the new Bosch and Samsung models as soon as they’re available.