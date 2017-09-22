Thomas Cook pilots set to strike on Saturday

Thomas Cook pilots will be on strike on Saturday, with 44 flights set to be affected by the planned 24-hour walkout.

They include flights to and from Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Belfast, Glasgow, Newcastle and London airports Gatwick and Stansted.

Members of the British Airline Pilots’ Association (Balpa) will walk out for 24 hours after five days of talks failed to resolve a dispute over pay, with further industrial action threatened.

Flights rescheduled

A statement on the company’s website states: ‘We are pleased to confirm that all of our flights scheduled on the 23rd September will operate.

‘In order to make sure that everyone can still travel with us during the strike period, we have made changes to the departure times of some of our flights on the 23rd of September. We have tried to keep disruption to a minimum and apologise if these changes affect your plans or cause you inconvenience on that day.’

The revised timetable can be found at the end of this article.

Thomas Cook has committed to contact all affected customers ahead of the weekend. If you have any urgent questions, or are yet to be contacted you can reach Thomas Cook’s customer service team on 01733 224 536.

Flight strikes and your rights

If your flight is delayed because of a strike, your airline has an obligation to offer you assistance if the delay is expected to go beyond a certain point.

Assistance can include food and drink and overnight accommodation, if required.

Unlike delays for other reasons, airlines are usually not obligated to offer compensation following a strike because strikes are usually considered to be ‘extraordinary circumstances’.

Claim flight-delay compensation

But, in this case the strike has been called by Thomas Cook’s staff, ​rather than a third party, such as air traffic control or baggage handlers.

And in this case you may be able to successfully claim compensation if the strike could have been resolved by the airline therefore preventing delays.

This is largely untested, but we recommend you submit a compensation claim with Thomas Cook if you arrive more than three hours later than originally planned.

Disruption to your package holiday

You have the right to expect the package holiday you booked and paid for. If not, you can make a claim under the Package Travel Regulations.

If the change in flight times has a severe impact on your holiday or generates extra expenses you may be able to claim compensation.

If you want to claim compensation for a package holiday, damages in travel claims can usually be broken down into four headings, although your complaint may not fall into every category:

Loss of value This is the difference between the value of the package holiday you paid for and the one you actually got

This is the difference between the value of the package holiday you paid for and the one you actually got Out-of-pocket expenses Any reasonable expenses you incurred as a result of the breach of contract

Any reasonable expenses you incurred as a result of the breach of contract Loss of enjoyment Compensation for the disappointment and distress caused by things going wrong

Compensation for the disappointment and distress caused by things going wrong Personal injury Compensation for any personal injury incurred abroad. You’ll need to seek specialist legal advice in relation to this

Check if your flight is affected

