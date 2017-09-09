Apple’s September keynote is right around the corner, and rumours suggest a new smartphone won’t be the only product announced.

As Tim Cook takes to the stage in California, we could see the iPhone 7s, 7s Plus and iPhone 8 debuted, but that trio of smartphones may be joined by other big products. Signs point to some exciting additions, including an LTE-enabled Apple Watch and a new Apple TV model that supports 4K movies.

We’ll be covering the latest news coming from Apple’s keynote on 12 September, so stay tuned for the details on the latest product reveals. In the meantime, we’ve rounded up the rumours that are gathering pace online.

Smartphones galore – iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, iPhone 8

iPhone 7s and 7s Plus

We wouldn’t be surprised to see Apple announce a follow-up to the iPhone 7 in the form of the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus. Historically, Apple’s ‘s’ edition iPhone’s have focused on speed improvements rather than drastic design changes.

Industry insiders are hinting that we’ll see an OLED display on the successor to the iPhone 7, along with an upgraded processor that’ll have it running faster than the iPhone 7. Last year, the iPhone 7 was revealed on 7 September, before going on sale nine days later.

iPhone 8

This is the big one – the elusive ‘iPhone 8’. Some are referring to this as the ‘iPhone X’, which is appropriate as the iPhone turned 10 years old this year.

If Apple does unveil the next generation of the iPhone at this month’s keynote, it’ll steal the show. Back in June, alleged ‘Foxconn employees’ posted information online claiming the next iPhone would have a facial recognition system and a retina scanner.

A water-resistant design was also mentioned, as was wireless charging support, 3GB of Ram and a dual rear camera system with a vertical configuration (one lens above the other).

The display is what should really set the iPhone 8 apart from Apple’s older phones. ‘Leaked’ snaps show a 5.8-inch OLED edge-to-edge display that follows in the footsteps of other smartphones such as the LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8.

As the screen stretches to the far corners of the phone, Apple can increase its size without making the phone bigger and tougher to hold. There’s no room for the home button, which has led some to guess that the fingerprint sensor will live on the back of the phone or underneath the display.

So what about price? A report from Forbes suggests that the iPhone 8 will cost between $1,110 (£844) to $1,200 (£920). A more recent claim from renowned Twitter leaker Benjamin Geskin has the 64GB model at $999 (£763), 256GB at $1099 (£839) and 512GB at $1199 (£916). Bear in mind though, that UK prices do tend to be higher than a direct conversion might suggest.

Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE

Aside from iPhone announcements, we might see the next generation of Apple Watch on stage. Widely reported rumours say the wearable will come equipped with an LTE chip, which means you’ll be able to use it even if you don’t have your iPhone on you. That’ll give you more freedom to leave the house and contract friends and family directly through the watch.

4K support for Apple TV

Around two years have passed since the last iteration of Apple TV, so we’re due an update. As streaming services make more fuss over 4K content, it feels odd that the current Apple TV doesn’t support the format. That will change if Apple unveils a 4K-compatible 5th generation model next week, and it seems likely considering 4K films are appearing on iTunes.

The HomePod speaker

The Apple HomePod smart speaker will probably make an appearance too. Due for release in December, the HomePod is a Siri-enabled speaker aiming to compete with the Amazon Echo.

It’s priced at £270, which gets you a hefty wireless speaker with a four-inch subwoofer. Apple says that the HomePod will ‘reinvent home music’ as it can adjust audio to create sound that suits any space. Built-in sensors help it identify where it’s sat in the room and what’s around it.

As it's powered by Siri, HomePod will connect you to Apple Music and other Apple services you might use on a regular basis. You can also use the speaker to set reminders, answer questions or check the weather forecast.

More details on iOS 11

The latest version of iOS will bring a host of changes to the iPhone, including an App Store redesign and a facelift for the Maps app, which will help you navigate hectic indoor spaces like shopping centres. Siri’s getting smarter too, and Apple says the voice assistant will be able to offer help on translating phrases. It will also recommend music to listen to based on your favourites.

Apple will be ending support for devices that run on 32-bit processors, so that means that the 2012 iPhone 5 and 2013 iPhone 5c miss out on iOS 11.