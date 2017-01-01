Countdown to drawing your pension There are many ways to turn your pension savings into an income. What you decide will shape your lifestyle - so you’ll want the best help. Our experts guide you through each step, with help from people who’ve been through it.

Plan ahead to maximise your pension Planning your pension income well ahead can mean the difference between living on £15,000 a year, and living on £30,000 or more when you retire.

The figures should be considered as illustrative only, any changes to the assumptions used in the calculator could generate a smaller or larger pension fund. Nothing in this calculator constitutes pensions advice by Which? You should consult a qualified financial adviser who can consider individual circumstances if pensions advice is required. Which? Limited does not accept any liability for any loss or damage suffered as a consequence of relying on any information contained in this calculator. We have included details of the assumptions used in the calculation above. The calculator uses current tax and pension legislation, taking into account lower rate income tax relief of 20%.

Add together the figures from the annual statement you get from your pension provider. If you don't have this, you can call the provider and ask for the figures.

Allows you to keep your pension invested in the stock market and to take or 'draw down' a regular income from it.

Our pension calculator provides an estimate of how much your pension fund could be at retirement and what retirement income you might expect taking an annuity or drawdown.

£34,000 a year is the most recent government figure for the income of the average pensioner couple. But how much money makes for a comfortable retirement? Here's the percentage of pensioners who feel happy with their life, split by household income.

'Having been told I would be stuck with a pension annuity paying me just over £100 per annum, they enabled me to negotiate a flexible drawdown so I can use my money in the way that best suits me. Had it not been for them I would have been palmed off so thank you, thank you, thank you.' - Pippa H used the Which? Money Helpline , which is free to all Which? members. Sign up now

In our short video, the editor of Which? Money explains the five things you need to know about the 2015 pension changes.

How much do I need to save, at current prices, each month to get £15,000 per year in retirement (including the state pension)? Click here for more information.

System of pension scheme provision for all employers that means any employees earning at least £10,000 must be enrolled in a pension scheme. Employees do then have the right to opt out.

Instead of buying an annuity you can leave your pension pot invested in the stock market via income drawdown, and take – or 'draw down' - a regular income from it.

Also known as a 'final salary' scheme. Your final pension is linked to salary – either final salary or earnings averaged over the period of membership.

Also known as a 'money purchase' scheme. This is the most common type of pension. Your final pension fund is based on a variety of factors, including the contributions you and your employer made, which were then invested, charges deducted and investment returns.

The pension paid by the government to individuals when they reach state pension age. In 2015, this age is 65 for men and 62 for women, but is being equalised at 65 before increasing to 67 across the board by 2028.

Step-by-step guide to retirement 1. Get a state pension forecast 2. Talk to your pension company 3. Consider getting some advice 4. Think about taking a tax-free lump sum 5. Stop working/work part-time 6. Use 'Pension Wise' 7. Make your decision on your pension fund 8. Paying tax in retirement 9. Consider deferring the state pension 10. Receive the state pension

1: Get a state pension forecast When? 12 months before retirement



It’s a good idea to get a state pension forecast from www.gov.uk/state-pension-statement around a year before you intend to retire. The Pension Service should contact you four months before you retire if you need to claim your state pension. You can contact it on 0800 731 7898.



For more, see our guide to the state pension.

2: Talk to your pension company When? 6 months before retirement



Your pension companies should contact you six months before you retire, outlining your options and again six weeks before. If you haven’t heard from the company, give it a ring to find out what your final pension will be and how it will be paid. If you’re enrolled in a workplace pension scheme, contact the pension trustee to find out how much you’ll get.



For more, see our guide to company pensions.

3: Consider getting some advice When? Around 3 months before retirement



If you've got particularly complex needs in retirement, have built up multiple pension pots, or need help with investing any of your spare cash, it is well worth seeking financial advice. The pension changes have arguably made your choices even more complex.



For more, see our guide to financial advisers.

4: Think about taking a tax-free lump sum When? Around 3 months before retirement



When you take your personal or workplace pension, you’ll probably get the option to take part of it as a tax-free lump sum. The maximum is 25% either of the total value of the pension pot.



Before you take a lump sum, consider the impact it will have on your pension pot – you’ll be left with less money with which to buy an annuity or to use for income drawdown.



For more, see our guide to taking a lump sum.

5: Stop working/work part-time When? At retirement



You may not want to stop working completely when you retire. The number of people who work beyond state pension age, either part-time or full-time, is around 1.4 million. Some keep working because they need the money, others because they enjoy work and don’t want to stop abruptly.



For more, see our guide to carrying on working.

6: Use 'Pension Wise' When? At retirement



From April 2015, people about to retire will get free, impartial guidance on what to do with the money in their defined contribution (DC) schemes (where they’ve built up a pot through their working life). The service is known as ‘Pension Wise’ and is being delivered by independent organisations including The Pensions Advisory Service and Citizens Advice.



For more, see our guide to Pension Wise.

7: Make your decision on your pension fund When? At retirement (or you could defer a while)



You’ll need to make a final decision about how you want to take your pension income. The new pension freedoms will mean that you have three main options, or a mixture of the three – arrange an annuity, opt for income drawdown or take the lot but potentially pay 40% tax on some of it.



For more, see our guide to your pension options.

8: Paying tax in retirement When? In the first year after retirement



Contrary to what people may think, state pensions are not tax-free, but the money you receive is paid 'gross', which means you get it without any tax being deducted. Income you receive from private pensions (either directly from an employer's pension scheme or from annuities bought with your pension funds) is paid with tax already deducted via 'pay as you earn'



For more, see our guide to tax in retirement.

9: Consider deferring the state pension When? At or after state retirement age



If you want to try to boost your weekly state pension by delaying when you receive it, you'll have to put off claiming it for at least five weeks. For every five weeks you defer, you'll get a pension increase of 1%. This works out at 10.4% for every full year.



For people qualifying for the state pension after April 2016, the rate of annual increase will fall from 10.4% to 5.8%, making the offer less attractive.



For more, see our guide to deferring the state pension.