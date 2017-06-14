Action camera jargon buster

A

Aperture

Aperture is the hole in the lens through which light passes to hit the image sensor.

Aperture priority

A digital camera setting that allows the user to set the size of the aperture (also called f-stop) and allow the camera to determine the shutter speed for a correctly exposed image.

Auto focus

Abbreviated as AF, auto focus is a function of a digital camera in which the camera automatically focuses on the subject in the centre of the LCD screen or viewfinder.