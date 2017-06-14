Best GoPro for snorkelling

Five GoPro snorkelling tips

1. Get familiar – We recommend getting to know your camera before your trip – and that’s not just limited to GoPro models. Study the manual and try to get a feel for all the different settings; what works in some conditions may not work well for others. There are also button shortcuts available for some functions such as a quick-capture mode (immediately begin capturing video, even when the camera is powered off), or to jump back to the main menu from any location in the settings.

2. Water-depth limits – Each GoPro camera is limited to the depth it can be taken underwater, with and without the protective housing. It’s worth checking each camera’s specifications. For example, if you use a protective housing you can take the GoPro Hero4 Black and Silver down to depths of 40 metres. Whereas the latest GoPro Hero5 Black doesn’t need a special case to go underwater, but it can be submersed only to depths of 10m. You can buy an optional housing for the Hero5 Black called the Super Suit, which is purpose-made for deeper dives, and costs around £45.

3. Battery life is limited – Because GoPro batteries are small, their capacities don’t match up to other waterproof cameras. Even with the top-of-the-range GoPro Hero5 Black, you’ll get only around two hours of battery life. We recommend carrying spares if you’re going to record a significant amount of video. We also suggest picking up an external wall charger, as the GoPro comes supplied with only a USB cable for charging.

4. Keep the camera steady – Action cameras can be difficult to keep steady when shooting video. The camera’s small size means it can be hard to hold for extended periods of time, and no one wants to watch shaky videos. We recommend using an extension pole (around £30) to make the shot more stable. However, a new feature of the Hero5 Black and Session is in-camera video stabilisation, which is designed to smooth out the vibrations and jerkiness.

5. Using colour filters underwater – Above water, GoPro cameras capture stunning wide-angle video and photos with ease in good lighting. But when you take the camera underwater, it’s a different story. As you dive deeper, the water acts as a filter for red light, reducing the spectrum of red in the ambient light. This means your underwater scene will look too green or blue. However, you can use a red or magenta filter to help correct your footage.

