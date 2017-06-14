Which? Best Buy action cameras
A Which? Best Buy action camera records all your favourite memories in crisp HD video and still images, plus is simple to use. Scroll down for our exhaustive list of Best Buy action cameras.
Every action camera goes through exactly the same test, where video, image, sound quality and ease of use are all assessed and rated. We test action cameras with you in mind, recreating the conditions you're likely to use the camera in, and we can answer those important questions and give you a verdict you can trust.
Want to get the most out of your action camera? Sign up to a £1 Which? trial to unlock our action camera recommendations on this page. Already a member? Log in now.
How we uncover the best action cameras
We carry out more than 200 tests, checks and measurements on every action camera we test, so you can be sure your Best Buy will take the best quality videos and are simple to use.
- Video quality: We put our action cameras through hundreds of individual tests of video quality in different lighting conditions to assess focusing, sharpness and accurate colour reproduction.
- Sound quality: You need great sound to receive the whole experience and that's why we place each camera through demanding listening tests
- Ease of use: Expert ergonomists press every button on the action camera and dig into every setting or mode to discover how easy they are to use.
- Durability: Action cameras don't promise to be indestructible, but they do need to be pretty tough. We replicate the rough and tumble of everyday scenarios in our test labs to ensure the camera is up to the job.
- Features: Our testers cut through the jargon and hype of new technology to unearth the genuinely useful features from the pointless gimmicks.
Action camera reviews you can trust
Models from the biggest action camera brands on the market are tested in the Which? test lab - including GoPro, Panasonic, Ricoh and Sony - and we've discovered that even the most trustworthy names occasionally don't meet the standards.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
If you’re a Which? member, you can log in now to unlock the Best Buy action camera reviews on this page.
Not yet a Which? member? Sign up for a £1 trial, and you'll receive access to all our online content - including action cameras - and get Which? magazine delivered monthly to your door. You can also phone our Which? Legal Service and personal finance experts for one-to-one help, plus you'll get access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations for the best services in your area.