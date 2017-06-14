Top five best action cameras for 2017

We test cameras more thoroughly than anyone else

Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.

Which? tests more than 50 action cameras a year. We put every model through our rigorous lab tests to make sure we can recommend the best camera for you.

There's nothing more important with an action camera than the quality of the video and pictures it takes and that's why when we test cameras we record video indoors, outdoors and in low-light conditions. This lets us give you clear advice on which action camera can take high quality video and which ones will give you dark and shaky video.

But we also go beyond picture quality. Will the camera break after a small drop and how waterproof is it, can you see what you're shooting on the LCD screen and how easy is the camera to use.