Deep fat fryers reviewed and rated

How we test deep-fat fryers

Our independent tests are designed to answer your key questions about deep-fat fryers, so you can be sure you buy a fryer that cooks well and is simple to use.

We test how good each fryer is a cooking chips and scampi, how accurate it's temperature controls are, how quick it is to heat and cool, and how easy it is to use and clean.

Find out more about our testing below:

Frying food

We fill each fryer with the maximum capacity of fresh chips and cook them until they're golden brown. We mark down fryers that produce greasy, soggy or undercooked chips.

The best fryers turn out evenly cooked chips that are golden and crunchy on the outside and soft and fluffy on the inside.

We rate each fryer on how straightforward the cooking process is, including whether it's easy to keep an eye on the chips as they cook and take them out of the basket once they're done.

We also cook up to 200g of frozen scampi in the fryer and rate it in a similar way, to ensure you end up with a delicious, evenly cooked meal.

Temperature controls

To ensure chips are cooked to taste, whether you like them slightly crispier or a bit softer, we set the temperature control on each fryer to different temperatures and measure the actual temperature of the oil to see whether it's accurate. We also check how long it takes to heat up.

For when you're done cooking, we check how long it takes each fryer to cool from 190°C to 50°C. Quick models will take less than two hours to cool, but it can take between two and four hours for a fryer to return to a safe temperature.

Ease of use and cleaning

We look at how user-friendly the controls and instructions are, whether you can see your food while its cooking to check progress, how easy it is to add and remove food, and whether you're likely to get a face full of oily steam while using the fryer.

We also assess how easy it is to clean both the inside and outside of the fryer, and how easy it is to change the oil.

For any models with a locking lid, we fill the fryers with oil and tip them over to see if any leaks out. The best fryers keep the oil inside the fryer or only leak a very small amount. The worst allow oil to leak onto your worktop.

How our scores work

Here's how the overall scores you can see in the table breaks down:

60% performance (time to heat up, accuracy of temperature controls, time to cool down, cooking fresh chips and scampi, oil leakage)

20% ease of use

10% ease of cleaning

10% build quality

Fryers scoring 70% or above are considered first-rate chip fryers and are rated as Best Buys.

To see what we think of air fryers such as the Tefal Actifry, head to our air fryer reviews.