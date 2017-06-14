How to get the most out of your fryer

Mary Berry famously labelled deep-fat fryers a menace that have no place in the home, sparking a row with Masterchef judge Greg Wallace.

While deep-fat fryers can be a fast route to tasty fried food, they inevitably involve using lots of hot oil, so you do need to take care when using these appliances.

We explain the key things to look out for below to help you get the best out of using a fryer.

Which oils can I use in my deep-fat fryer?

Although your deep-fat fryer's instruction manual will recommend which oils are suitable for your specific fryer, these usually include vegetable, sunflower, sesame, groundnut, corn, soy, hazelnut and rapeseed oil.

Most deep-fat fryers advise against using olive oil, butter or margarine, as they are unsuitable for cooking at high temperatures and will bubble over and smoke. Oils with high water content should be avoided, too.

How often should the oil be changed in a deep-fat fryer?

Manufacturers' advice varies from five to 25 uses, and it will depend on what you're cooking in your fryer. But it should definitely be changed regularly – on average every 8-10 uses – especially if you are cooking food covered in breadcrumbs. Always follow the advice given in the instruction booklet.

After cooking, and once the oil has cooled down, you should filter the oil with a sieve to remove any food debris such as breadcrumbs. Once you've filtered it, keep the oil in a sealed container until the next time you use it – unless otherwise stated in the instruction manual.

Changing the oil can be tricky with some fryers, as you might need to lift the whole fryer to pour the oil out. Our deep fat fryer reviews take into account how easy this is to do.

What do I do with the old oil from a deep-fat fryer?

Once the oil has been used several times, it needs to be disposed of very carefully.

Oil should never be poured down the drain – once cool, it needs to be poured into a sealed container (for example, back into an old empty oil bottle) and disposed of according to your local council's guidelines.

Can I use solid fat in my deep-fat fryer?

Although using solid fat isn't recommended for health reasons, it is possible to use it in some deep-fat fryers, so check the instruction manual to see.

For deep-fat fryers that can use solid fat, you should melt it in a saucepan first and then carefully transfer it into the fryer before turning on the fryer.

The next time you use the deep-fat fryer, make holes in the solid fat all the way down to the bottom of the fryer. This will allow any water trapped underneath the solidified fat to escape as steam while it's melting.

Always refer to the fryer's instruction manual for the exact process for melting solid fats, as it can differ between models.