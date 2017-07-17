Philips Airfryer vs Tefal Actifry - which one should you buy?

If you're looking for an air fryer you've probably come across the Philips Airfryer and Tefal Actifry, as these two brands are big news in the world of low-fat fryers. But which brand makes the better fryers, and are there other brands you should be considering? Read on to find out.

In 2017 we tested air fryers from all the major brands, including Philips Airfryers, the Tefal Actifry range, Breville Halo and brands such as Delonghi, Russell Hobbs and Salter. Our independent lab tests challenged the fryers to produce tasty golden chips and succulent chicken, so we could bring your our recommendation on the best models.

We also surveyed Which? members to find out what those who own an air fryer thought of their appliance, and how long it lasted before developing any issues. This unique data means we can tell you which brands are likely to last, and the ones to avoid.

Read on to find out more about how the Actifry and Airfryer compare, and if there are other brands you should be considering. Just want to see which air fryer came out on top in our tests? Head to our list of the best air fryers for 2017.