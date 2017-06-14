The right air fryer can make preparing a tasty, low-fat dinner easy. But we’ve also tested some that are a pain to use and can’t cook chips properly, even though they could set you back £100 or more.

We test air fryers more thoroughly than anyone else, so we can tell you everything you need to know about them – including which ones are worth buying.

Our expert chef tastes and rates the chips from each air fryer, so you can be sure your chips will taste as good as they look.

We peel, chop and cook more than 22kg of potatoes to help you find the best and worst air fryers around.

We’re not afraid to reveal the air fryers you should avoid. Some of the worst models we’ve tested will leave half your chips raw and burn the rest.

Sign up today for a £1 Which? trial to unlock our air fryer recommendations on this page. Already a member? Log in now.

How we uncover the best air fryers

We carry out more than 125 checks and tests on each air fryer we buy. Our Best Buy air fryers don’t just cook tasty food, they are also a breeze to use and clean.

Cooking chips: We look for chips that are evenly cooked, golden brown on the outside, hot and fluffy on the inside, and not too greasy or oily.

We look for chips that are evenly cooked, golden brown on the outside, hot and fluffy on the inside, and not too greasy or oily. Cooking chicken: The best air fryers we’ve tested can cook moist and succulent chicken breasts that are evenly cooked all the way through.

The best air fryers we’ve tested can cook moist and succulent chicken breasts that are evenly cooked all the way through. Performance: We can tell you how long cooking with each air fryer takes, how much energy it uses and how noisy it is.

We can tell you how long cooking with each air fryer takes, how much energy it uses and how noisy it is. Ease of use: We reward the air fryers that have straightforward controls, don’t need you to stir your food constantly and have detachable parts you can pop in the dishwasher.

Our reviews cover the biggest names in the world of air fryers, such as the Tefal Actifry, Philips Viva Airfryer and Breville Halo Health Fryer – as well as cheaper air fryers from other brands. We cut through the marketing hype to tell you which air fryers are really worth buying.

Which? is independent. We work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don’t take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.

Try a £1 trial membership, and you'll receive access to all our online content and get Which? magazine delivered monthly to your door. You can also phone our Which? Legal Service and personal finance experts for one-to-one help, plus you'll get access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations for the best services in your area.