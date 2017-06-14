Don't Buy air fryers

We test low-fat air fryers more thoroughly than anyone else, to help you separate the air fryers to avoid from those we recommend as Best Buy air fryers.

Air fryers are supposed to make it easy to cook lovely golden-brown chips, with less oil than traditional deep-fat fryers, but we've found some that you should steer well clear of. They cook unevenly, leaving you with a nasty mixture of pale, greasy and raw chips along with burnt ones.

Get the right air fryer, though, and it will turn out tasty, evenly cooked chips with very little effort on your part. If you're after simple, tasty home-made chips, use our recommendations to guide you through which models are worth buying - and which models you'll want to avoid.

We've reviewed all the biggest names in the world of low-fat air fryers, including the Breville Halo Health Fryer, Philips Viva Airfryer and the Tefal ActiFry range, to help you find the best model. Our in-depth testing means that we can recommend the air fryers whose chips don't just look the part, they taste delicious, too.

We get an expert chef to taste and rate the chips made by each air fryer, so you get the best home chip experience possible.

We give every air fryer a Which? test score so you can immediately see at-a-glance which are the best and worst, plus compare how each model stacks up on specifications.

Our tests cover a wide range of brands and prices, from basic cheaper air fryers to those with fancy extra features such as a grill element or a compartment that allows you to cook two different foods at once.

