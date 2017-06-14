Which? Don't Buy air purifiers

Our tough independent lab tests help us find the air purifiers that are the best on the market – the ones you can rely on to quickly and effectively remove pollutants, such as dust, smoke and pollen from the air.

But the same tests also uncover the air purifiers that do a pitiful job of extracting polluting particles. One of the 10 air purifiers we’ve tested was so poor at extracting pollen and smoke in our tests that its scores can’t be reported, as they were too low to be officially recorded. This air purifier was at least four times less effective at extracting dust from the air than the next worst machine on test.

Air purifiers aren’t cheap – they start from just over £100 and go right up to more than £600. So, make sure you don’t waste your money. We’ll help you to avoid the air purifiers that are a letdown our tests, and instead choose from the air purifiers that clean the air in your home the best.

Log in now or sign up for a £1 trial to Which? to unlock our full list of Don’t Buy products on this page. You’ll also get access to our air purifier reviews and all the reviews on our website.