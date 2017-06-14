Want to know the best airport to fly from on your next holiday? Which? reveals the best and worst UK airports, based on tens of thousands of customers' experiences.

The airport experience can conjure up a mix of excitement and anticipation about your upcoming trip. So which airports can you expect to send you off in style, and which ones could leave you stuck in a lengthy queue? To find out we surveyed over 10,000 passenger airport experiences, so you can fly from the best UK airports and avoid the worst.

Best and worst large UK airports

We’ve rated 20 of the UK's most-used large airport terminals, including Birmingham, Edinburgh, Gatwick, Heathrow, Luton, Manchester and Stansted. The table below will show you which are the best and which are the worst:

Which are the best large airports to fly from?

Ratings for important factors including speed of check-in, airport security, queues at passport control, baggage reclaim and airport pick-up and drop-off

The airports with the best satisfaction score so you can fly with confidence

The worst airports to avoid.

Large airports - Four million or more passengers per year Airport Queues at check-in Queues at bag drop Queues at security Seating Passport control Baggage reclaim Customer score Birmingham (492) Edinburgh (277) London Gatwick North Terminal (903) London Gatwick South Terminal (711) London Heathrow Terminal 2 (332) London Heathrow Terminal 3 (402) London Heathrow Terminal 4 (199) London Heathrow Terminal 5 (683) London Luton (421) London Stansted (539) Manchester Terminal 1 (341) Manchester Terminal 2 (287) Manchester Terminal 3 (199) Using the table: Star ratings range from one to five. The more stars the better. A dash indicates we didn't receive enough respondents to provide a rating. Sample sizes in brackets.

Queues at bag drop: Having checked in online.

Queues at security: Where personal items are scanned.

Queues at passport control: Queues on your return journey.

Seating: Numbers of seats, comfort and location.

Passport control: Queues at passport control on your return journey.

Baggage reclaim: Waiting time on your return journey.

Customer score: Based on a combination of overall satisfaction and how likely people are to recommend the airport to a friend.



How we rate UK airports

In June 2016, we asked Which? members to complete an online survey about their experiences of flying from and to a UK airport. Our results are based on 8,313 member experiences.

Large airports have 10 million or more terminal passengers every year. Small airports have fewer than 10 million passengers.