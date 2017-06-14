Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Best all-in-one PC brands

By Jack Turner

If you want to buy the best all-in-one PC, buy from the best all-in-one PC brands. Take a look at our guide to the brands you can trust.

We surveyed thousands of Which? members to reveal the most reliable computing brands in every price bracket. To do this, we asked respondents specific questions such as whether a fault occurred with their PC, how long it was before the fault was detected, and if they were able to successfully exchange their faulty all-in-one PC with the vendor - or have it repaired.

Our overall Customer Score is based on a combination of how satisfied owners are with their product and how likely they are to recommend it to a friend.

If you'd rather take a look at the best individual all-in-one reviews, click here to see our Best Buy all-in-ones.

Best and worst all-in-one PC brands

We surveyed over 1,300 Which? all-in-one owners, revealing genuine and honest opinions on the PCs that they own. Customer scores ranged from an outstanding 90% to a slightly less impressive 53%, while reliability scores ranged from 81% to 57%. Take a look at this table before you go on the hunt for a new all-in-one PC to avoid disappointment.

All-in-one PC brands rated
Brand Average test score1 Reliability rating2 Customer score2 Verdict
78% 90% The best all-in-one brand across the board in our survey, and by some margin. It's a big brand with big expectations, and our readers certainly don't feel disappointed.
60% 71% We think it's PCs are fairly middling, but the good news is that if you do buy one, it should last you a while.
57% 66% Capable of both Best Buys and Don't Buys, this brand is something of a mixed bag, and you'll definitely want to read our reviews before taking the plunge.
63% 70% Consistent across the board, this brand makes respectable AIOs, and our readers agree. It's not the most reliable, but it's passable.
66% 67% This manufacturer has increased its reliability since last years survey, which is good news, and makes its high scoring models in our test more attractive.
N/A 62% This brand scores reasonably with customers, and is the second most reliable, too. Unfortunately, it no longer manufactures AIOs. A second-hand model will likely serve you well, though.
Table notes
Reliability rating and customer score based on a survey of over 1,300 Which? members, surveyed in August 2016

Key

Member Content

Choosing the best brand of all-in-one PC

Our highest scoring all-in-one brand was the most reliable by quite some margin, with an incredible 90% customer score to boot. The brand that received the lowest customer score has actually now pulled out of the all-in-on PC market, but beware if you're buying second hand.

Our reliability survey is conducted every year, so you can be confident these scores are up-to-date and applicable to the current desktop marketplace.

