Best all-in-one PC brands

We surveyed thousands of Which? members to reveal the most reliable computing brands in every price bracket. To do this, we asked respondents specific questions such as whether a fault occurred with their PC, how long it was before the fault was detected, and if they were able to successfully exchange their faulty all-in-one PC with the vendor - or have it repaired.

Our overall Customer Score is based on a combination of how satisfied owners are with their product and how likely they are to recommend it to a friend.