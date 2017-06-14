Best all-in-one PCs to buy
By Callum Tennent
We round up the three top-scoring Best Buy all-in-one PCs across the whole of Which? Computing to help you find the very best computer for you.
Looking for our full reviews? Click to jump to our independent all-in-one PC reviews.
The best all-in-one PC for you
If you're looking for a new computer, you just want to know which all-in-one (AIO) PC is the best around. We cut through the grand claims and the hyperbole to reveal the three PCs that scored highest in our test lab. These three all-in-ones are the best of the best; they can handle running even the most demanding applications, offer excellent screen quality and are a pleasure to use. On top of that, setting them up for the first time is a hassle-free experience.
|PC
|Click for full review
|Performance
|Screen quality
|Score
|76%
|
This is a great PC that's speedy enough for everyday tasks, with excellent build quality. It's fantastic for editing photos or watching movies - the screen is super sharp, with good colour accuracy.
Read the full review
|73%
|
A stylish PC with top specifications. The Full-HD 23-inch screen is clear and matte, plus it includes a speedy processor for quick access to all your files and programs. Our test lab found this model is almost entirely without weakness.
Read the full review
|72%
|
A superb all-round PC from a familiar household brand name. This AIO is packed with some of the latest high-end tech. It has good speakers, is extremely comfortable to use, and runs quickly and smoothly.
Read the full review
We test all-in-one PCs more thoroughly than any other organisation
We've put hundreds of PCs through our independent lab test. We check the screen and sound quality to make sure you’ll get the most from films and TV; we measure colour accuracy and brightness for the screen, plus frequency response from the built-in speakers.
We also test the bundled keyboard and mouse that come with the PC - are they wired or wireless models? Does the keyboard feature an irregular key layout or size, plus is the mouse comfortable to use for long periods of time? We're sure to leave no stone unturned.