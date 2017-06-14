Best desktop PC alternatives to the Apple iMac
By Callum Tennent
The Apple iMac isn't the only premium all-in-one PC out there. If you're a Windows fan check out these premium desktop alternatives.
Windows PC iMac alternatives
If you fancy splashing the cash on a top-of-the line desktop that ticks all the boxes, you may feel like you're constantly being pushed towards an iMac. It's understandable - they're wildly popular, receive rave reviews and are a real benchmark for quality. The only problem is not everyone likes Apple's operating system, OS X.
The three desktop PCs listed in the table below all rival the iMac for quality and performance - only they run Microsoft Windows instead.
|Best iMac alternatives
|PC
|Click for full review
|Performance
|Screen quality
|Score
|72%
|
This all-in-one PC doesn't just have the looks to match an iMac - it's got the all-round performance to back it up. A quality machine and a worthy Best Buy.
Find out which desktop PC we're talking about by logging in or taking a £1 Which? trial.
|62%
|
This enormous AIO costs a bomb, but has some truly unique features to justify the outlaying. If you want a PC that truly wows then this is one to consider.
Find out which desktop PC we're talking about by logging in or taking a £1 Which? trial.
|60%
|
Incredibly expensive but fit to burst with the latest high-end components like an Intel Core-i7 processor and a huge 16GB of Ram. Oh, and it's gorgeous too.
Find out which desktop PC we're talking about by logging in or taking a £1 Which? trial.
