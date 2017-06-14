How we test all-in-one PCs

What makes a Best Buy all-in-one PC?

Which? exists to give consumers impartial advice, which means that if a product isn't any good, we'll say so, without fear of penalty. Which? works for you, providing trustworthy advice without a hidden agenda.

We examine everything that matters across all products, including performance, features and how well they work in real life – so you'll know exactly what to expect. Our unique, comparative lab tests mean you can trust our Best Buy and Don't Buy verdicts, and choose with confidence.

Try Which? today for just £1 to find out which all-in-one PCs we rated as Best Buys.