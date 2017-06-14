Mac OS X vs Windows 10

How much do Windows 10 and OS X cost?

Windows 10 is free for all Windows users up until July 29 2016. If you don't take advantage of your free download by then then you'll have to pay £100 for it.

Further into the future no one is really too sure how much Windows will cost you. Microsoft has stated that Windows 10 will be its last full, independent release and that it will simply continue to build on top of it. It may be free forever, or Microsoft may adopt some sort of subscription service - only time will tell.

OS X is free, so long as you own an Apple computer. Since the release of OS X Mavericks in 2013 Apple has declared that all future updates won't cost you a penny. The only time you'll be asked to pay for OS X is if you try to purchase it for a non-Apple computer, although it's obviously unlikely you'll ever want to do that.