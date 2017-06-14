Which? Best Buy all-in-one PCs
Don't get stuck with an all-in-one PC that's sluggish to start up and a misery to use. When it comes to testing computers, we don't simply take a quick look at the specs or the brand name. We test over 300 set criteria to ensure that each PC is measured equally and every tested model is comparable with one another.
All of our reviews take place in a controlled lab environment designed to mimic real-life use scenarios, so you can be sure that a Which? Best Buy all-in-one PC will run smoothly and feel great to use.
- Our experts run energy monitoring tests, so you can know just how much it'll cost you to leave a PC connected all day and all night. We test for power consumption both when turned on and in standby.
- We reveal the all-in-one PCs that are easiest to use, including checks that the supplied mouse and keyboard are accurate and responsive.
- We put every AIO through a series of everyday tasks that you would complete at home - including copying photos to the hard drive and changing the format of a video to watch on an iPhone.
How we uncover the best all-in-one PCs
Unlike other review sites and magazines, we pay for every single all-in-one PC that we review, just as you would when buying one yourself. Which? invests more than £35,000 each year to test the latest all-in-one PCs. We test AIOs to suit all types of user - from budget desktops to powerful premium machines, and everything in between.
When we award an all-in-one PC with a Best Buy, you can be sure that it's a genuinely excellent device, with very few flaws. When you settle for anything less than a Best Buy, you're opening yourself up to potential headaches. Technology can be expensive and temperamental, and the wrong purchasing decision could leave you seriously out of pocket.
- Performance: We use a series of benchmarking tools to measure the true power of every computer passing through our test lab.
- Screen quality: It's not just resolution that counts. Gamma, colour accuracy and glare are all measured to accurately judge each AIO's display.
- Speaker quality: It can be easy to overlook sound when it comes to computers, but we make sure that you don't end up with a device that would make your favourite albums and movies unlistenable.
- Energy use: Every little helps. If an AIO on test is a real power guzzler, we'll be sure to let you know just how much it could end up costing you a year.
We review over 40 AIOs every year - make sure you buy one that won't freeze up on you, slow down, or easily succumb to wear-and-tear.
All-in-one PC reviews you can trust
We test all the most popular models from the biggest brands, including Apple, Acer, Asus, HP and Lenovo. You shouldn't buy a desktop computer on reputation alone, as our testing often confirms.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
