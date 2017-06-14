Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

By Adam Marshall

Discover the three best internet security software packages that Which? recommend – and whether the big names in antivirus software, such as Avast, AVG, McAfee and Norton, make the cut among our Best Buys.

Looking for our full reviews? Click here to jump straight to all our independent antivirus software reviews. 

Choose the best antivirus software for you

Assuming you don't want an avalanche of viruses, malware, Trojan Horses and other internet nasties attacking your computer, kitting yourself out with internet security is a must.

There's a bewildering amount of security software packages on the market, each claiming to give you great virus protection. So we've whittled down the hordes to unveil the three best antivirus products that impress us most. Or, if you want to choose from all our highest rated packages, click to head to our Best Buy antivirus software reviews.

Best antivirus software packages

Kaspersky Internet Security 2017 (Windows)
Which? score 81%
Reviewed Nov 2016
Best Buy
Security:
5 out of 5
Anti-phishing:
5 out of 5
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Firewall feature:
Member exclusive
Identity Protection feature:
Member exclusive
Parental Controls feature:
Member exclusive

This is a superb security suite across the board - in fact, it's our best on test. It's effective at keeping PCs safe from malware, and its firewall is tough and easy to use.

Bitdefender Total Security Multi-Device 2017 (Windows)
Which? score 80%
Reviewed Nov 2016
Best Buy
Security:
5 out of 5
Anti-phishing:
5 out of 5
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Firewall feature:
Member exclusive
Identity Protection feature:
Member exclusive
Parental Controls feature:
Member exclusive

Once again, this manufacturer has produced a brilliant package that we've awarded Best Buy status. Its anti-malware protection is right up there with the best. It's speedy, silent and packed with features.

ESET Internet Security (for Windows)
Which? score 79%
Reviewed Nov 2016
Best Buy
Security:
5 out of 5
Anti-phishing:
5 out of 5
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Firewall feature:
Member exclusive
Identity Protection feature:
Member exclusive
Parental Controls feature:
Member exclusive

It really takes some doing to get past this software's defences. And the interface is easy to use, too. This and its array of features are plenty enough to make it a Best Buy program.

PC

Kaspersky

Internet Security 2017 (Windows)

Launched: Aug 2016

Reviewed: Nov 2016

Typical price

£35.00

PC

Bitdefender

Total Security Multi-Device 2017 (Windows)

Launched: Sep 2016

Reviewed: Nov 2016

Typical price

£60.00

PC

ESET

Internet Security (for Windows)

Launched: Nov 2016

Reviewed: Nov 2016

Typical price

£40.00

