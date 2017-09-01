Ransomware: what it is and how to stop it

Ransomware is a type of virus that holds your computer and the files on it to ransom, demanding payment for you to regain access.

A ransomware virus, such as WannaCry or CryptoLocker, can encrypt the files on your PC, making them unreadable unless you pay up for a key code. Or, the ransomware could lock your system entirely, preventing you from getting past a scary-sounding warning message.

Cyber criminals are sneaky with their ransomware scams, sometimes even pretending to be the police. They may accuse you of downloading illegal material to trick or embarrass you into paying a fee.

In this guide, we’ll help you get savvy about what ransomware is, how to detect it and, if the worse happens, how to remove ransomware from your computer.

