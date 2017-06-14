Which? Don't Buy antivirus software

What makes Don't Buy antivirus software?

Internet security should give you the peace of mind that any cyber attack will be vanquished at speed. But Don't Buy antivirus programs can completely miss malicious software. The worst will also give out incoherent messages on the odd occasion they do sniff something out, and it may be a nightmare to schedule scans and install the programs.

Best Buy antivirus programs on the other hand, are a dream to use and take no prisoners when it comes to viruses and scam attempts. And if you're assuming it's only free downloads that don't make the grade, think again. One of our Don't Buys costs £50 - we've tested free downloads that do much better.