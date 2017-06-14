Assistive technology at home
Telecare and GPS tracking devices
Explore the growing number of assistive technology and telecare systems that can help if you’re having difficulty at home.
From gadgets that text or page you when your relative presses an alarm button, through to sophisticated telecare systems that can alert a monitoring centre when sensors in your home detect that you're in trouble, there's a wide range of options that can be tailored to a person's individual needs.
Most telecare devices work using sensors and a base unit. The base unit is connected to the telephone landline and power socket, and receives signals from personal sensors and sensors positioned around your home. It then transmits to the monitoring centre/assigned carer using radio signals.
There are even monitoring systems that allow you to see how a relative is doing when they live hundreds of miles away (without using cameras), and GPS tracking systems that can tell you exactly where your relative with memory loss is if they get lost.
To help shine a light on some of the best assistive technology and telecare systems, we asked a panel of assistive-technology experts to chose and review range of systems - and their verdict on each is presented in the table below.
Telecare assessment
To find out which type of telecare devices will be best for you, you'll need to have an assessment with an expert. This is a collaborative process designed to work out which systems will suit your specific needs, in order to design an individual telecare package.
Costs vary depending on the individual package, with typical costs averaging around £80 to £200 a month for round-the-clock monitoring. For information on how to arrange an assessment and sources of financial assistance, visit Which? Elderly Care.
If you install a telecare device, it's also a good idea to get a key safe fixed to the outside of your home, in case someone needs to enter the house in an emergency.
Remember, telecare systems are not fail-safe and correct maintenance of products – including checking the batteries regularly – is vital.
Telehealth devices
Telehealth devices monitor your physiological activity remotely, transmitting the readings to a healthcare professional in a hospital or help centre, who then decides when or if intervention is needed.
These devices are useful if you have a heart condition or hypertension, as well as if you have chronic asthma, diabetes, lung problems or epilepsy.